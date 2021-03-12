Alison Hammond divided This Morning viewers as she hosted a segment on the disappearance of Sarah Everard today (March 12).

During a video chat with Matthew Wright, Gyles Brandreth and co-host Dermot O’Leary, Alison introduced an opinion piece on female safety in light of the tragedy.

However, Friday This Morning host Alison’s choice of words seemed to shock both viewers and Gyles.

Alison Hammond came under fire for her choice of words during a segment on the disappearance of Sarah Everard (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison say about the Sarah Everard disappearance?

Alison introduced the segment and said: “A bit of a sad story now.

“The disappearance of Sarah Everard has sparked huge conversation online about the different attitude men and women have towards personal safety.”

She then cut to Gyles for his opinion on the tragedy and he quickly corrected her turn of phrase.

It’s not a bit of a sad story, it’s the saddest story you can imagine.

“It’s not a bit of a sad story, it’s the saddest story you can imagine.

“It is the most horrific thing, the murder of this young woman, it’s every parents’ worst nightmare and highlights every woman’s fear of walking down the street,” he said.

Gyles was quick to correct Alison’s terminology (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the segment?

Viewers commented on Twitter about Alison’s introduction.

“Alison, are you serious? A BIT of a sad story about Sarah Everard. Glad Gyles corrected you,” said one.

“Did she really just say ‘a bit of a sad story’?” another asked.

“Terrible choice of words,” said a third.

“Bit of a sad story??” questioned another.

“Well said Giles, it’s FAR more than a ‘bit of a sad story’,” said another.

They continued: “I note how Alison didn’t apologise… As much as I DO like Alison and I DO, she’s SO out of her depth covering news like this.”

They added: “Bring back Eamonn and Ruth!!!”

What else did Alison say?

Later in the segment Alison shared her experience of feeling unsafe when out on her own at night.

She also revealed what she thought parents could do to educate their sons on the subject.

She said: “It’s about education. I’m a parent to a boy, a young man, he’s 16 now.

“I suppose it’s about having that conversation with your child so that they know how sometimes their presence can make someone feel frightened.”

Alison added: “I’ve felt that adrenalin rush when you think you’re being followed. I’ve walked across the road and someone has followed me, I’ve got a little bit faster and they’ve got faster.

“And I’m telling you, you think you’re going to die. It’s just a sad state of affairs that you still have to feel like that.”

Sarah Everard disappearance: Alison ‘summed it up in one’

Viewers said Alison had “summed it up in one”.

“Alison: ‘You literally think you are going to die!’ This is so true. The fear is real and every women has experienced it,” said one viewer.

Another added: “Alison summed it up in one: ‘You feel like you’re going to die.’ It’s the scariest feeling in the world and I’m so sad so many of us have experienced it.”

Others said they were pleased the conversations were happening and “need to be happening everywhere”.

“The presenters and guests are handling it brilliantly, sharing their experiences and ways for males to make females more comfortable. I wish everyone looked at it like this,” said one This Morning fan.

ED! has contacted This Morning for a comment on this story.

