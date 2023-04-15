Sarah Beeny has thanked fans for their support following her latest health update.

TV presenter Sarah, 51, revealed in August of last year she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Property Ladder host lost her mother – who was just 39 when she died – to the same condition when Sarah was 10.

Sarah noted at the time she shared her diagnosis that she would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Those sessions continued until February of this year.

And yesterday (Friday April 14) property renovation expert Sarah opened up about her sense of relief during a telly interview appearance.

Sarah Beeny health update

Speaking on Lorraine, stand in host Christine Lampard said: “Just a few days ago you were given the all clear. I know it’s going to be there [in your head], and you’re always going to be aware of your body. But to hear those words at this point is a beautiful thing.”

Sarah, appearing alongside two of her sons Billy, 18, and Raffa, 14, agreed and replied: “Yes.”

She reflected: “It’s good. It’s weird. It’s kind of like they [the medics] go: ‘That’s it then’. And that’s the end of that. And you go: ‘How do you know?’ And they say: ‘Well we don’t, we just think so.’ It’s a weird end. You feel like there’s going to be a big moment.”

It’s been a weird ride I wouldn’t wish on anyone else.

Sarah also added how she will still take medication. She went on: “I mean, it’s ongoing. I have to take drugs for the next 10 years and be very vigilant. But it’s been a weird ride I wouldn’t wish on anyone else.”

How viewers reacted

Moved viewers watching at home took to social media to express their joy at Sarah’s health update.

“You have received the best news that you are cancer free, sending love to you, your family and friends,” one fan wrote.

“Fantastic, amazing news for you and all your family,” echoed someone else.

“Fabulous news Sarah. So delighted for you,” tweeted a third person.

And another said: “So happy to hear you’ve been given the all clear!”

Other social media users hailed the TV personality as an “inspiration”.

“Sarah you are a true inspiration,” tweeted one person.

Another wrote: “You are an inspiration a beautiful woman inside and out.”

And someone else added: “Admire you so much Sarah for your courage and determination.”

Meanwhile, another fan chipped in: “Love your hair! You look amazing! Go girl!”

And this morning (Saturday April 15) Sarah thanked well wishers for getting in contact after seeing her on Lorraine.

She tweeted: “Thanks so much for all your lovely messages of support it genuinely means so much. Weirdly doesn’t feel so much ‘all clear’ as ‘end of treatment’. Subtle difference but good to be here either way!”

Thanks soo much for all your lovely messages of support it genuinely means so much – weirdly doesn't feel so much 'all clear' as 'end of treatment' subtle difference but good to be here either way!! Hope you enjoy new series Mon 8pm @Channel4 !!! — Sarah Beeny (@sarahbeeny) April 15, 2023

