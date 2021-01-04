Sara Pascoe is a British comedian and actor who’s been on some of the UK’s most beloved shows.

If you watch panel shows, there’s no doubt you’ve seen Sara doing her thing.

But where specifically do you know her from?

Sara Pascoe is a British comedian (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Sara Pascoe?

Sara Patricia Pascoe was born May 22, 1981 in Dagenham.

She was raised in Barking, and went to school in Upminster.

In her personal memoir Animal: The Autobiography of a Female Body, she detailed when she decided to have an abortion at 17.

She went on to study at the University of Sussex.

Sara worked as an actor but found projects hard to come by and ended up declaring herself bankrupt.

Sara has a new BBC Two show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is Sara famous for?

She began performing comedy in 2007.

Her big break came when she appeared on Live at the Apollo in 2012.

In 2014, she performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and toured the UK for the first time with the show Sara Pascoe Vs History. It was critically acclaimed and she was nominated for Best Show at the Fringe Fest.

Since then, she’s appeared across multiple channels and shows across the UK.

Her appearances include Stand Up for the Week, The Thick of It, Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie to You.

At the end of 2020, Sara appeared in the special Christmas edition of The Great British Sewing Bee. She starred alongside Denise Van Outen, Shirley Ballas and Dr. Ranj Singh.

Her new three-part BBC Two series Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe premiered last month (December).

The show sees the comedian learn how to do the world’s most endangered jobs.

Sara tied the knot last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Sara Pascoe married?

The comedian married her partner, Steen Raskopoulos, in 2020.

He is a fellow comedian, and has starred in Netflix shows including The Duchess and Feel Good.

He was born in Sydney, Australia, and has become one of Down Under’s premiere comedians since his career began in 2008.

Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe episode three will air January 10 on BBC Two at 9pm.

