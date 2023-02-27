Sanjeev Bhaskar swaps Unforgotten for new BritBox series Inspector Singh

Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar is leaving DI Sunny Khan’s backpack behind as he takes on a new role as Inspector Singh.

The TV favourite will star in the titular role in the upcoming BritBox series of the same name.

But what does this mean for Sanjeev’s popular role on Unforgotten?

Here’s everything we know so far about Inspector Singh.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays Inspector Singh on BritBox

Actor Sanjeev Bhaskar stars as Inspector Singh in the upcoming BritBox series of the same name.

Having already proved his credentials as a DI in Unforgotten, Sanjeev will tackle more crime as Inspector Singh later this year.

BritBox commissioned the new series in late 2022, and the series went into production in January 2023.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays the lead role in the prime-time detective drama series.

The series is said to “bring a fresh take on the murder mystery genre”.

BritBox describe the character of Singh as “iconoclastic, rule-breaking, unorthodox, and incomparable”.

Singapore’s top sleuth (in his mind at least), Singh has a taste for curry and a nose for crime.

We’re told that “each season of Inspector Singh tackles a deliciously complex murder featuring compelling suspects, dark motives, and surprising twists – all rooted in the DNA of a different Asian country”.

Corrie‘s Suri Krishnamma is series director.

Meanwhile, Paul Logue wrote all the episodes.

He’s previously written for Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Shetland, and Vera.

What happens in Inspector Singh series 1?

Season 1 sees Singaporean detective Inspector Singh sent – albeit reluctantly – to Kuala Lumpur.

He investigates the seemingly cut and dried case against Chelsea Liew, a famous Singaporean model on death row for murder.

Chelsea swears she’s innocent, and Singh – who has a talent for reading people – is inclined to agree.

Unfortunately, the evidence against her is damning.

With Chelsea facing the noose, Singh must use his intelligence, intuition, and instinct to quickly find the real killer.

Sanjeev explains: “Unusual locations, unusual detective, Inspector Singh is unlike any part I’ve played or any cop I’ve seen.

“The fact that Singh is unfit and loves food seems a perfect fit for me.”

As far as we know, Sanjeev will continue to play both DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten, and Inspector Singh.

How many episodes is Inspector Singh on BritBox?

Crime series Inspector Singh will be a three-part series.

BritBox has revealed that episode will be one hour long.

Is Sanjeev Bhaskar’s Inspector Singh based on a book?

Inspector Singh is based on the long-running and successful book series Inspector Singh Investigates.

Shamini Flint wrote the series of books, the first of which is A Most Peculiar Malaysian Murder.

Other novels include A Bali Conspiracy Most Foul, A Curious Indian Cadaver, and The Singapore School of Villainy.

Abhi Rastogi, 108 Media’s CEO, said: “From the moment we read the book, we knew Inspector Singh was a special rebellious character that the world needed to discover and love.

“We’re proud to be able to showcase a homegrown universe with local peculiarities and to launch an international franchise – for the culture and beyond.

“Singh is Asia’s favourite detective.

“We look forward to him taking audiences on new journeys as he solves crimes across the region.”

Where is Inspector Singh starring Sanjeev Bhaskar filmed?

Cast and crew filmed series 1 of Inspector Singh in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur is the largest city in Malaysia.

So as well as starring ED! favourite Sanjeev Bhaskar, Inspector Singh will have beautiful and exotic locations.

Well if it works for Death in Paradise!

What’s the start date of Inspector Singh?

BritBox has not yet revealed the start date for Inspector Singh.

However, we do know that the series will land at some point in the 2023.

BritBox subscribers can expect to see Inspector Singh later in 2023.

