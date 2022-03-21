Sanditon season 2 on Britbox: Who’s in the cast and where’s Theo James’ character Sidney?

Sanditon season 2 is currently streaming on Britbox, and there has been a few changes to the cast…

Fans of the period drama were left hanging after ITV chose not to pick up the romance for a second run.

But BritBox saved the day, and season 2 is now available to watch on the streaming service.

So how many episodes is it?

Who’s in the cast of Sanditon season 2, and where the hell has Sidney gone?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sanditon season 2.

Sanditon fans can enjoy season 2 of the period drama – but without Theo James’ character Sidney (Credit: ITV1)

Sanditon season 2 – what’s it about?

When ITV failed to commission a second series of Sanditon, its loyal fans launched a campaign to save the show.

Luckily, BritBox and its American broadcaster, PBS Masterpiece, stepped in.

The streaming service confirmed they’ve agreed on a second and third series of the period drama.

Although there are a few notable absences within the cast of Sanditon season 2, things are much the same in the Regency drama.

Heroine Charlotte, played by Rose Williams, returns to her beloved seaside town, this time with her younger sister Alison in tow.

She shocks her peers by seeking a job as a governess to two children.

Charlotte subsequently grows close to their guardian, Alexander Colbourne.

While the trailer (see below) teases the new love interest for Charlotte, Alison has her own romantic dreams.

She will have two suitors fighting for her affections, Captain Declan Fraser and Captain William Carter.

The official synopsis for Sanditon season 2 reads: “The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine Charlotte Heywood, as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

“Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance.

“Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced…

“All of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.”

Is Sanditon based on a book?

The series is based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel.

In January 1817, the author of Pride and Prejudice began work on a new novel she called The Brothers.

She later renamed it Sanditon, and completed 11 chapters.

Sadly, she died the same year before she could complete the work.

Like the TV show, the novel centres on Charlotte Heywood, the eldest of the daughters still at home in the large family of a country gentleman from Willingden, Sussex.

Writer Justin Young has taken over from season one lead writer Andrew Davies, who is back as executive producer.

He will also write several episodes of season 2.

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood in the cast of Sanditon season 2 (Credit: Britbox)

Where’s Sidney? What happened to Theo James’ character?

Although Sidney Parker confessed his feelings for heroine Charlotte Heywood in season 1, he made the difficult decision to marry someone (ahem) richer.

When an uninsured building belonging to Sidney’s brother Tom Parker burnt to the ground, Sidney agreed to wed wealthy heiress Eliza Campion instead of Charlotte.

Of course, we knew it was for the financial good of his family – but it didn’t stop us S-C-R-E-A-M-I-N-G at the TV anyway!

Rejected by Sidney, we last saw a heartbroken and teary Charlotte in a carriage and on her way home to her family, leaving Sanditon and her friends there behind.

Sadly, Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon as Charlotte’s love interest, Sidney Parker.

Theo James said: “Although I relished playing Sidney, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.

“The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me.

“I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

Theo is currently filming The Time Traveller’s Wife for HBO.

Sanditon season 2 cast – who star in the BritBox series?

Rose Williams returns as young heroine Charlotte Heywood.

She’ll be reunited with her friend Miss Georgiana Lambe (played by Crystal Clarke), who was also thwarted in love during season 1, breaking things off with secret love Otis.

Mark Stanley will also be missing in season 2 and won’t be returning as Lord Babington.

A representative for the show said: “Due to several reasons including scheduling conflicts neither Mark Stanley nor Leo Suter will be returning to the next season of Sanditon.

“We are extremely grateful to Mark and Leo and wish these two talented actors the very best for the future.”

Luckily, though, the magnificent Anne Reid returns as Lady Denham.

Kate Ashfield and Kris Marshall reprise their roles as Mary and Tom Parker.

Jack Fox, who plays Edward Denham, is also returning.

Charlotte’s tearaway younger sister Alison is played by Rosie Graham.

Meanwhile, her two suitors Captain Declan Fraser and Captain William Carter will be played by Frank Blake and Maxim Ays respectively.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays Charlotte’s new love interest Alexander Colbourne, while her friend Georgiana Lambe also captures the attention of an enigmatic artist Charles Lockhart played by Alexander Vlahos.

Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Francis Lennox, Lily Sacofsky stars as Clara Brereton, Charlotte Spencer is Esther Denham, and Turlough Convery portrays Arthur Parker.

Kris Marshall as Tom Parker in Sanditon (Credit: Britbox)

What happened in Sanditon season 1?

The first eight episodes aired on ITV in August 2019.

Sanditon is a British historical drama series adapted by Andrew Davies from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen.

Rose Williams and Theo James starred as the leading roles.

Set during the Regency era, the plot followed the young and naive heroine as she navigated the new seaside resort of Sanditon.

Jane Austen completed only eleven chapters of the book before she died.

As a result of the unfinished nature of the novel, the original work was used for the majority of the first episode.

Andrew Davies then used the developed characters to complete the story.

In series one, a chance accident brought Charlotte Heywood to Sanditon, a seaside resort on the cusp of dramatic change.

Spirited and unconventional, Charlotte was initially keen to experience everything the town had to offer but was shocked by its scheming and ambitious inhabitants and intrigued by the secrets they shared.

When Charlotte was tactlessly forthright about the family of enthusiastic entrepreneur Tom Parker, she immediately clashed with his handsome but wild younger brother Sidney.

Amidst the rival suitors and unexpected danger, Charlotte and Sidney saw past each other’s flaws and found love.

Where is Sanditon filmed?

Filmmakers shot many of Sanditon’s scenes in Somerset.

Locations included the seaside towns of Clevedon, Brean and Weston-super-Mare.

Dyrham Park near Bath, Somerset was the location for Sanditon House.

The bridge at Iford Manor was used in the first episode.

Most of the interior filming was on interior and exterior sets built at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Charlotte’s new love interest Colbourne in the cast of Sanditon season 2 (Credit: Britbox)

How many episodes is Sanditon season 2 on Britbox?

Sanditon season 2 is six episodes long.

Die-hard Sanditon fans will notice that this is two episodes less than season 1.

The first series was eight episodes long.

Sadly, the full series will not be released in one go so fans can’t binge-watch the series in one gulp.

The first episode of Sanditon season 2 comes out on Britbox on Monday March 21 2022.

From then on, a new episode will come out every Monday until it reaches its grand finale.

Sanditon season 2 is due to finish on Monday April 25 2022.

How can I watch Sanditon series one?

Viewers can watch series one of Sanditon on Britbox.

The entire eight episodes are streaming now.

Each episode is one hour long.

Sanditon series one is currently available to stream on BritBox. Series two streams from Monday March 21 2022.

