Sanditon on ITV: Full cast details for season 2

Sanditon returns to ITV this Friday, after releasing on BritBox earlier this year.

ITV initially did not renew the show after its first season, before BritBox saved the show, renewing it for a second and a third season.

Theo James, who played the main love interest in season one, chose not to return for the second series meaning the show introduced two new love interests.

S0 who is in the Sanditon cast for series two?

Which cast members are returning and who newly joins the cast?

Rose Williams returns in series two of Sanditon (Credit: ITV)

Rose Williams returns as young heroine Charlotte Heywood

Actress Rose Williams will once again play Charlotte Heywood in the second series of the show.

As Charlotte copes with the loss of Sidney, played by Theo James, she decides to become a governess, serving Alexander Colbourne’s troublesome daughter and niece.

As residents of the Army make Sanditon their new base, could an army officer charm the independent Charlotte?

Rose Williams has acted in quite a few TV series outside of Sanditon.

The London-born actress starred as Claude de Valois in the CW’s Reign from 2014 to 2017.

She also starred in the Sky One sci-fi series Curfew, playing Faith Palladino.

Rose recently featured in the AMC series That Dirty Black Bag in the US.

The show does not yet have a UK release.

Crystal Clarke plays Miss Georgiana Lambe in Sanditon (Credit: ITV)

Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe

Crystal Clarke returns as Miss Georgiana Lambe, the ward of Sidney Parker and close friend of Charlotte Heywood.

In her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana is keen to forge her own identity.

She gets up to mischief in the name of love… but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?

Crystal Clarke features in small roles in two of the most recent Star Wars films!

She is in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.

Her other acting credits include an episode of Black Mirror alongside Andrew Scott and a role in the BBC mini-series Roadkill.

Charlotte Spencer plays Esther Denham in the Sanditon second series cast (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Spencer returns as Esther Denham

Actress Charlotte Spencer plays Esther Denham.

Lady Denham’s husband, Lord Babington – played by Mark Stanley – will not return.

Lady Denham’s storyline this season features her returning to Sanditon to stay with her aunt after struggling to get pregnant with her husband.

Her aunt suggests new methods and serums for Lady Denham to conceive, as she struggles to believe she will ever become a mother.

The actress voiced Angelina Mousling in several Angelina Ballerina TV movies.

Since then, she’s had small roles in some big films such as Les Miserables, Dark Shadows and recently in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella.

She’s had guest roles on Line of Duty and Ted Lasso.

Charlotte Spencer played the lead in the BBC series The Living and the Dead.

Anne Reid plays Lady Denham in the second series of Sanditon (Credit: ITV)

Anne Reid plays Lady Denham in the second series

Actress Anne Reid returns as Lady Denham in the second series of the show.

Anne Reid is a stalwart of British television and film.

She recently starred in the movie The Aeronauts as Ethel Glaisher alongside Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

You’ll probably recognise her for her role in Last Tango in Halifax as Celia.

She also played Muriel Deacon in the popular 2019 series Years and Years.

Rosie Graham as Alison Haywood (Credit: ITV)

Rosie Graham joins as Alison Heywood in the Sanditon cast

The young star Rosie Graham joins the cast as Alison Heywood, Charlotte’s younger sister.

Alison joins her sister in Sanditon in search of love and marriage and tries to encourage her sister to do the same since losing Sidney Parker.

This is the first big role for the young actress; she previously guest-starred in an episode of Outlander.

She is due to star as Millicent in The School for Good and Evil, which is coming soon to Netflix.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne (Credit: ITV)

Ben Lloyd-Hughes joins the cast as Alexander Colbourne

Actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays Charlotte’s new love interest, Alexander Colbourne.

Mr Colbourne is a widower, with his orphaned daughter and niece under his care.

He has struggled to find a governess for them and reluctantly hires Charlotte to care for them.

The actor has previously starred as Will in the Divergent and Insurgent films, based on the Young Adult novels by Veronica Roth.

He also starred as Rupert in Me Before You and as Bentley in Great Expectations.

You might also recognise him as Greg Grayson in the BBC2 series Industry.

Kate Ashfield plays Mary Parker in series two of Sanditon (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ashfield plays Mary Parker in the Sanditon cast

The British actress returns in her role as Mary Parker, the wife of Tom Parker.

She continues to care for Charlotte and now takes Georgiana under her wing after she loses her aid, Sidney.

The actress is best known for her role as Liz in Shaun of the Dead.

She’s also well known for her roles in the films Late Night Shopping and Beyond Borders.

Kate Ashfield has also recently starred in the mini-series A Confession and BBC One’s Life.

Kris Marshall as Tom Parker in series two of Sanditon (Credit: ITV)

Kris Marshall returns as Tom Parker

While we may have lost Sidney Parker, Tom Parker returns.

He is still determined to develop Sanditon and make it a thriving holiday destination.

You’ll recognise Kris Marshall for his role as Colin in Love, Actually.

He’s also known for his role as Troy in Death at a Funeral and as Edward in Four Feathers.

You’re also sure to recognise him as DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise.

Turlough Convery as Arthur Parker (Credit: ITV)

Turlough Convery is Arthur Parker in the Sanditon cast

Turlough plays the last of the Parker brothers, Arthur.

He has stepped in for Sidney as Georgiana’s aid and forms a close bond with her.

Turlough Convery has had many recognisable film and television roles.

He recently starred in the Oscar-nominated Belfast and also had a small role in Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

He’s also recognisable for roles in My Mad Fat Diary, River and Poldark.

Alexander Vlahos is Charle Lockhart (Credit: ITV)

Alexander Vlahos plays Charles Lockhart

The Welsh actor plays Charles Lockhart, an eccentric artist who captures the attention of Georgiana.

Alexander is best known for his role as Mordred in BBC’s Merlin.

He played Monsieur Philippe d’Orléans in Versailles and most recently featured as Allan Christie in Outlander.

Jack Fox plays Edward Denham (Credit: ITV)

Jack Fox as Edward Denham

Sir Edward Denham returns, this time as an army officer played again by Jack Fox.

He returns to Sanditon as the army camps in the area.

The son of famous English actor James Fox, he’s got many credits to his own name as well.

His best-known roles include Ralph in Fresh Meat and Nico on Riviera.

Tom Weston-Jones joins as Colonel Lennox (Credit: ITV)

Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Francis Lennox in the Sanditon cast

The actor plays the rival love to Mr Colbourne.

An army officer, he pleads with Charlotte to be careful with Mr Colbourne referencing a past rift the two men once had.

He’s recognisable for his roles as Detective Kevin Corcoran in Copper and as Meriwether Compeyson in Dickensian.

He recently starred in Netflix’s Shadow and Bone.

Sanditon returns to ITV this Friday July 22 at 9pm.

