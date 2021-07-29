Sandi Toksvig memory show: Who is her wife? Who is her daughter?

Sandi Toksvig is the host of Can I Improve My Memory? on Channel 4.

The beloved presenter has made a name for herself in the UK over the last decade.

But what is Sandi best known for and how did she become a big-name star?

Sandi has built a career for herself in the UK (Credit: Channel 4)

Sandi Toksvig memory show: How did her career start?

Sandra Birgitte Toksvig, 63, was born in Denmark on May 3, 1958.

Known as Sandi, she is the daughter of a Danish journalist.

Pint-sized Sandi is 4ft 11, and she began a career in comedy while studying at Cambridge University.

She was carrying out her studies at the same time as Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson.

Her television career began in 1982 when she worked on children’s television.

She quickly became known on the comedy circuit and started appearing on panel shows.

Sandi became a regular team captain on Call My Bluff and would also regularly appear on shows including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Mock the Week, QI, and Have I Got News for You.

In 2014, she was awarded an OBE in the 2014 New Year Honours list.

After more than a decade of guest appearances, Sandi became the face of QI in 2016.

She later joined Noel Fielding as co-presenter of Great British Bake Off.

At the time, she revealed she was the highest-paid star on the show.

“On my show, nobody’s being paid more than me,” she told The Sun.

“I don’t ask what they’re being paid — I just make sure they’re not getting more than me.”

She left in 2020, but returned to Channel 4 this year to host Can I Improve My Memory?

Her years of working have helped her amass quite a fortune.

The TV presenter is thought to be worth a whopping £5.77million.

Sandi and Debbie married in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews)

Sandi Toksvig: Who is her wife? Does she have children?

The TV star has three children: two daughters, Megan and Jesse, and a son, Theo.

She shares all three with her ex-partner, Peta Stewart.

Sandi and Peta broke up in 1997.

All three children share the same father, Christopher Lloyd-Pack, the younger brother of Only Fools and Horses actor Roger Lloyd-Pack.

Sandi entered a civil partnership with her current partner, Debbie, in 2007.

They renewed their vows and tied the knot seven years later in 2014.

Meanwhile, Sandi’s sexuality hit headlines years before in 1994 when she was dropped by charity Save The Children after coming out.

However, the charity later apologised following the backlash.

