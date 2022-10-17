Somewhere Boy on C4: Who plays Aaron? What has Samuel Bottomley been in before?

Samuel Bottomley stars as Aaron in Channel 4’s wistful drama Somewhere Boy – but TV viewers might remember him for tormenting Sheridan Smith in The Teacher…

The up-and-coming actor has had some pretty big roles recently, and Aaron is just one of them.

So who does Samuel Bottomley play in Somewhere Boy, and how old is he?

Who did he play in Ackley Bridge, and what else has he been in?

Samuel Bottomley as Aaron, and Lewis Gribben as Danny in Somewhere Boy (Credit: Channel 4)

Who plays Aaron in Somewhere Boy on C4? Samuel Bottomley!

Samuel Bottomley plays Aaron in the cast of Somewhere Boy on Channel 4.

Aaron is one of the central roles in the eight-part drama.

The character of Aaron is Danny’s cousin and new friend.

Viewers will know that Danny has, up until episode 1 of the series, lived an isolated life with his dad.

Teenager Danny has spent the first 18 years of his life hidden in a remote house with his paranoid father, who told him he can’t leave the house because of monsters.

A turn of events leads to Danny taking his first steps outside under the care of his cousin Aaron, with whom he develops a friendship.

Danny’s growing friendship with Aaron offers some hope in Danny’s bleak world.

Samuel Bottomley starred as Kyle opposite Sheridan Smith in The Teacher (Credit: Channel 5)

Did Samuel Bottomley star in The Teacher on C5?

Samuel Bottomley portrayed 15-year-old Kyle in the Channel 5 drama The Teacher.

Cilla actress Sheridan Smith portrayed a teacher accused of having sex with her pupil Kyle.

Viewers saw Jenna and schoolboy Kyle dancing sweatily in Lazarus nightclub as she celebrated her (short-lived) promotion to Head of English.

What subsequently happened on that night had enormous consequences that haunted both Jenna and Kyle over the course of the four-part drama.

Sheridan‘s character was accused of having sex with her student – which led to her being sacked, arrested and disgraced.

But did she do it? And, if she didn’t, why did Kyle falsely accuse her?

The series is currently still available to watch on My5.

What has Samuel Bottomley – who plays Aaron in Somewhere Boy – been in before?

Actor Samuel has been on our TV screens since he was nine, when he starred in the award-winning film Tyrannosaur opposite Olivia Colman.

He went on to play a young Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall, Brandon Kelleher in Rocket’s Island, and George Quaintain in Jericho.

Recently, he starred as Ralph Roberts in Ladhood, Dean Paxton in Everybody’s Talking about Jamie, and Jordan Wilson in Ackley Bridge.

Viewers were gutted when Samuel’s character Jordan Wilson left Ackley Bridge in emotional scenes.

Jordan left Ackley Bridge High School behind when he accepted a place at art college, which meant moving away.

Samuel then went on to play Kyle in The Teacher on Channel 5.

He can currently be seen as ‘Boy’ in the brilliant Daisy May Copper comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?

His character keeps popping up throughout the series in Nic’s imagination.

It’s only in the final episode that we realise why…

Samuel Bottomley (centre) as George Quaintain in Jericho (Credit: CBS)

How old is The Teacher star Samuel Bottomley?

Like Nadeem Islam in The Bay, actor Samuel is quite a bit older than his on-screen alter-ego.

He’s actually 21, not the 15 years his character in The Teacher was supposed to be!

Samuel was born on June 14 2001 in Wibsey, Bradford.

He was a member of the Buttershaw St Paul’s Amateur Operatic Dramatic Society.

In 2014, he joined The Yorkshire School of Acting at the Bradford Playhouse.

Does Samuel Bottomley have Instagram?

Good news for fans of Samuel Bottomley, as the young actor is present on social media.

He has his own Instagram account here, and he’s on Twitter, too.

A quick stalk of his accounts tells us he plays guitar, and occasionally likes to share news of his TV projects.

Samuel Bottomley as Jordan Wilson in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Samuel Bottomley single?

There’s no evidence of Somewhere Boy star Samuel Bottomley having a girlfriend or partner.

The actor is thought to be single at the moment.

That’s probably because he’s always busy filming!

Samuel Bottomley stars as Aaron in Somewhere Boy on Channel 4. The series airs from Sunday October 16 until Wednesday October 19 2022 at 10pm and 10.30pm.

