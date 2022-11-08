Samantha Womack has detailed her breast cancer treatment as she gave a health update on This Morning today.

The ex EastEnders star appeared on Tuesday’s (November 8) show, explaining how she was ‘terrified’ by her diagnosis.

Samantha, 50, also shared why she revealed her condition on social media as she paid tribute to Grease star Olivia Newton-John, who died in August.

Actress Samantha opened up on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Samantha Womack breast cancer update on This Morning today

Former Ronnie Mitchell actress Samantha admitted she was “lucky” as she took hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby through the medical procedures she has endured.

Now back on stage in a production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Samantha added she feels “fantastic and happy” to be working again.

She also indicated she is currently “really good”.

Samantha explained: “I was diagnosed three, four months ago with breast cancer.

Samantha opened up about her diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

“It was really incredible because I didn’t find a lump, I didn’t feel unwell.

“There had been a lot of illness around our friends and family and I just thought I’d get a random check.

“I had an ultrasound, and it showed a little shadow – at that point it could be anything, [like] a cyst.

“Then I had further investigations and then that diagnosis.”

Despite her bad news, Samatha said she feels “lucky” about what medics found.

‘I had a lumpectomy’

Samantha went on: “I was lucky, it was less than two centimetres.

“I had a lumpectomy, which is just a piece of tissue removed and five lymph nodes.”

The former Game On star also expressed gratitude for the breadth of cancer treatments available.

It is a terrifying world.

“The mad thing about cancer, when you have it, you understand there are so many different roads, different diagnoses. It is a terrifying world,” Samatha continued.

“It’s terrifying at the beginning. But if there was ever a time to have it, there are so many new treatments now that are changing the face of cancer. It is amazing.”

This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards. I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved. #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/7vkgT5oCMf — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) August 9, 2022

Revealing her diagnosis

Samantha also went into greater detail about sharing her news following Olivia Newton John’s passing.

She said she wasn’t sure social media was the right route to take.

But she was reminded about how she spent some time with Olivia when Samantha played Sandy in Grease and decided to open up to followers.

“It was just at the beginning of her diagnosis,” Samantha recalled.

“And what struck me was her journey had been 30 years. And she was at the end and I was just at the beginning, and it took me back.

“I thought: ‘I want to share it, I want to talk to people. I want to put it out there’. And it was amazing, the love that came back. I felt empowered by it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Womack (@samzjanus)

How This Morning fans reacted

Viewers watching at home noted on social media how ‘inspired’ they are by Samantha’s approach.

“Samatha Womack, love her #ThisMorning,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: “Thank you @Sam_Womack for sharing your story.

“It definitely helps me and I’m sure others who’ve had #breastcancer and the recently diagnosed. You’re an inspiration #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, someone else reflected: “@Sam_Womack Good to see you on #thismorning Sam, as someone who also has the dreaded C soon to start treatment you’re an inspiration.”

