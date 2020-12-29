Sam Smith is better known for their music and haul of awards – including an Oscar and a Golden Globe – rather than their cooking.

But this evening (Tuesday December 29), Sam also gets to show they’re a dab hand in the kitchen, too.

That’s because they’re appearing alongside Joe Wicks as a guest on Channel 4‘s Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast.

Among Sam’s contributions to the show will be a favourite recipe from their childhood: haggis tacos!

Sam Smith will be cooking up a storm on Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast (Credit: Sam Smith YouTube)

The unusual dish combines flavours from Mexico and Scotland…

… But while that dish sounds like hot stuff, many viewers will be left pondering about whether anyone special is also causing a fire in Sam’s belly.

So what is the Stay with Me singer’s relationship status?

But is Sam Smith single or in a relationship? (Credit: Splash News)

Is Sam Smith in a relationship?

If they are, they’re keeping a lid on it right now.

Sam was linked to furniture designer Francois Rocci over the summer and autumn. But despite tabloid reports claiming the couple were an item, Sam emphasised they are ‘still single’ in October.

They also told how they had been ‘chucked off’ dating app Hinge for ‘catfishing’! That’s because moderators thought someone was impersonating and passing themselves off as the real Sam when they are the real Sam!

Sam said: “I’m still single. I’m on the front line with all the single people still and it’s been difficult. I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff.”

The 28-year-old also joked they need to switch dating apps and sign up for Tinder instead during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Sam continued: “They chucked me off of [Hinge] after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me!”

Sam Smith has been linked with other people in the press over the years (Credit: Sam Smith YouTube)

Who else has Sam Smith been linked with?

Sam’s love life has fascinated the tabloids. But it seems they may have been a bit quick off the mark at linking them up with others romantically as reports have frequently not been commented on by Sam.

However, newspaper photographers have previously snapped Sam enjoying public displays of affection with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn. Sam has suggested their time with Brandon may have been their last serious relationship.

Since then Sam has indicated they may prefer to date someone older. They said: “I think I want to be with someone older now. I need someone who has passions and has their own drive.”

But they also admit it can be “hard” to find love as a celeb, and that they have had “many, many” bad experiences on the dating scene.

Does Sam date men and women?

Sam has previously said they are open to seeing people of any gender – whether male, female or non-binary.

They told The Sun in October: “I’ve never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that’s who I fall for. I don’t know who that’s going to be.

“Now I don’t know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that’s a freeing thing – to not be limited to one category of person. I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.

Adding they don’t view humans in ‘rigid terms’, Sam explained their background may have influenced him in this way.

They continued: “I’ve grown up in a family where the gender power balance and all these things were completely shifted. My mum worked, my dad was a househusband. My sisters are incredibly strong women.”

Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast airs on Channel 4 tonight – Tuesday December 29 – at 9pm.

