Sam Smith demonstrated they know how to stay on everyone’s lips – and their tweeting fingers – with an eye-opening outfit at the BRITs.

Singer Sam, 30, who uses the pronouns they/their, didn’t win any gongs, but did perform Unholy onstage along with Kim Petras.

However, they did create the biggest controversy of Saturday (February 11) evening before the ceremony even began.

Sam opted for a balloon-like latex look, with blimpish sleeves, legs that appeared as if they could inflate and a high neck.

The get-up – credited to HARRI – also featured a zip across the chest, and was accompanied by high-heeled boots.

While many fans went wild over their daring, idiosyncratic fashion choices – proclaiming Sam had a megastar look – not everyone was convinced.

Indeed, taking a cue from the inflatable aspects of their attire, one Twitter observer suggested it appeared Sam had “farted in a gimp suit”.

What They Wore: Sam Smith gives fans a peep of their outfit on the BRITs red carpet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Reactions to Sam Smith at the BRITs

Many of Sam’s supporters detected a likeness between their unique outfit and one, similarly vast-legged look, previously worn by David Bowie.

Others poked fun at Sam’s mobility due to their outsized breeches. His were frequently compared to the pantaloons worn by MC Hammer in the early 1990s.

And other Twitter jokers added sound effects to footage of Sam walking for comedic effect.

Also among the memes was a callback to Violet Beauregarde, the gum-chewing character from 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory who eventually has to be rolled away after inflating.

Sam Smith’s BRITs outfit was thoroughly memed, including references to a classic Billy Connolly sketch (Credit: Twitter)

‘Incontinence pants’

The rubbery appearance of Sam’s outfit also ensured lots of comments about incontinence underwear.

And several Twitter users referenced a Billy Connolly sketch from the 1980s.

That classic routine concerned incontinent people on nights out tying up their trouser legs.

The punchline was they could dance without worrying about their condition… and just release if needs be.

But Billy’s slapstick focused on how the trouser legs would bulge, just like Sam’s.

Gags about Sam inflating also meant they were compared to a balloon dog and unidentified objects floating over US airspace.

Sam smith at the Brit awards after party pic.twitter.com/4LObgwNNd4 — David Mitchell (@dmitchell1980) February 12, 2023

Breaking 🚨 Sam Smith has entered the stratosphere & is currently believed to be circling the earth somewhere over the Eastern United States pic.twitter.com/uNOngVjsS0 — Simon☜ ( ʘᴗʘ☜) (@simodoho) February 11, 2023

“Sam Smith looks like [they are] about to get shot down by a F-22,” joked one Twitter user.

‘Gimpy’

Finally, of course, many, many users also suggested variations on the theme of Sam wearing budget BDSM gear.

Ordered myself a Sam Smith outfit from wish pic.twitter.com/UlSy0vJQrK — neil devine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@trimdonsmoggie) February 11, 2023

What was your favourite social media reaction to Sam Smith?

