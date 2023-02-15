‘Disgusting’ Sam Smith performance at BRITs slapped with Ofcom complaints

The BRITs have been hit with over 100 Ofcom complaints, and the majority concerned a performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, it’s been reported.

Sam received mixed reactions for their BRITs outfit choice, but it was their live performance during the show which reportedly concerned many viewers.

The Metro reports that out of the 106 complaints Ofcom received about the BRITs, the majority were about Sam’s performance of Unholy.

Ofcom received over 100 complaints about the BRITs, with the majority reportedly about Sam Smith’s performance (Credit: YouTube)

Controversial Sam Smith BRITs performance hit with Ofcom complaints

Sam Smith took to the stage with Kim Petras on Saturday (February 11), where they performed their hit single Unholy.

The stage was complete with motorcycles, cars, flames and an impressive crew of back-up dancers.

While some viewers were impressed with the powerful performance by Sam, others took to Ofcom with their complaints.

It’s been reported that the vast majority of complaints about the BRITs were about Sam and Kim’s performance.

It ended with a raunchy kiss between two back-up dancers.

Ofcom also received complaints about the use of offensive language and the amount of alcohol consumed during the programme.

While Sam was nominated for Best Song at the BRITs, they did not win. Harry Styles took home the award instead for As It Was.

BRITs viewers react to Unholy performance

Backlash about Sam’s performance was all over Twitter on the night of the BRITs.

“The Sam Smith Unholy performance at the BRITs was [bleep]ing disgusting,” said one disgruntled viewer.

Another commented: “That was off the scales disgusting.”

However, others had Sam’s back.

“Since the BRITs the amount of abuse online directed towards Sam Smith has been absolutely disgusting. The homophobia, bigotry and misgendering all because of an outfit.

“People are showing themselves up and need to get a grip!” blasted one supporter.

Sam Smith performed their hit single Unholy at the 2023 Brit Awards (Credit: YouTube)

Sam Smith’s performance was ‘almost axed’

While the performance was hit by Ofcom complaints, The Sun reported that the Unholy performance was “almost axed” due to a technical glitch which left Sam “furious”.

During the ceremony, host Mo Gilligan explained that Adele’s 2022 performance of I Drink Wine was shown due to “technical issues”.

Sam was understandably furious and it was pretty tense backstage.

Behind the scenes, a car reportedly malfunctioned on the set of Sam’s performance and crews were scrambling to fix it.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Sam was told there was a possibility their performance might be pulled altogether.

“Sam was understandably furious and it was pretty tense backstage.”

