Sam Fox on finding ‘instant love’ with new wife after ‘miserable’ few years following death of long-term partner

Celebrity Masterchef contestant Sam Fox has previously opened up about falling in love instantly with wife Linda Olsen.

The couple married in 2022, having got engaged in 2020 – five years after glamour icon Sam lost her long-term partner Myra Stratton.

Sam and Myra had been together for 16 years before Myra, who was also former model Sam’s manager, succumbed to cancer.

Earlier this year, Sam – now 57 – shared how she had never imagined that she might find love again following Myra’s death.

But she also shared how she fell for Linda, 50, who Sam hailed as her “rock”.

Sam Fox pictured alongside her late partner Myra Stratton, who passed away in 2015 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘In a sad place’

Speaking to MailOnline in February, Sam said how her songwriting suffered due to her grief.

The 1980s fave admitted she couldn’t write a lyric for two years as she mourned Myra and “didn’t want to show people I was in that sad place.”

However, despite her sadness, Sam said when she was interviewed how she believes “time is a healer”.

Samantha Fox, right, and her wife Linda Olsen got wed in the summer of 2022 following a delay (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sam Fox on meeting her wife Linda

Sam recalled to the tabloid: “I didn’t think at that age I’d ever meet someone again I was going to settle down with for the rest of my life. And I have and I’m in such a great place.”

Referring to her relationship with Myra, Sam continued: “I thought that was my life mapped out. So when I met Linda and I fell in love, it was instant love when we met each other. It really was and I’m just so happy.

When I met Linda and I fell in love, it was instant love.

“I’m happy I’ve met such a wonderful, beautiful inside and out person and I can trust her implicitly.”

Wedding delay

Sam also noted how she was determined her most recent album should be uplifting after a “miserable” couple of years due to COVID, which meant her and Linda’s wedding was delayed.

But ex Page 3 model Sam and Linda eventually walked down the aisle together in Essex in July 2022.

Sam’s first appearance on Celebrity Masterchef airs on BBC One tonight, Wednesday August 16, at 9pm.

