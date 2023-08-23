Sally Nugent replaced in fresh BBC Breakfast shake-up and viewers love new pairing

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent was replaced on Wednesday’s show (August 23) in a fresh shake-up.

While Sally had presented alongside co-host Jon Kay earlier in the week, he was instead joined by business correspondent Victoria Valentine.

And the duo went down a storm with viewers, with some calling for Victoria to front the show permanently.

Sally Nugent was replaced on BBC Breakfast in a presenter shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Can we have the wonderful Victoria Valentine every day please?”

A second said: “Victoria is doing well, surely she’s next in line for the top job.”

Someone else added: “Such a lovely relaxed vibe on breakfast this morning maybe John & Victoria could be a permanent duo.” While another said: “I must say Victoria is a breath of fresh air on BBC1 breakfast this morning #BBCBreakfast.”

Victoria Valentine joined Jon Kay on the sofa (Credit: BBC)

There have been a number of changes to hosting duties on the show this month. Meteorologist Carol Kirkwood was replaced by Sarah Keith-Lucas, while Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have been taking some time off to enjoy the summer holidays.

Sally is a regular on BBC Breakfast, having made her debut back in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

BBC apologise over Sally’s remark

Earlier this month, the BBC issued an apology to angry viewers after Sally made a slip-up on live TV.

During an episode in May, Sally discussed the Dambusters Raid with co-host Jon. However, viewers were left stunned when she branded the heroic operation that helped boost Britain during World War II as “infamous”.

She said: “Eighty years after 19 Lancaster bombers took part in the infamous Dambusters Raid, tonight a special anniversary flypast will take place over Lincolnshire.”

The broadcaster later shared a statement on the BBC Complaints website.

It read: “When highlighting what was coming up on the programme, we did inadvertently refer to the Dambusters Raid as ‘infamous’. Later, when the main item aired, we referred to the ‘famous’ raid.

“In live programmes, such as Breakfast, errors do occasionally slip through, and we’re sorry for this mistake, and any offence caused.”

Sally is a regular on BBC Breakfast, having made her debut back in 2021.

