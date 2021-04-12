Sally Lindsay has divided Tenable fans as she made her debut on the ITV quiz show today (April 12).

The former Coronation Street star has stepped in to front new episodes of the programme, regularly hosted by Warwick Davis.

The pair are set to share hosting duties as the actor was too busy to present the whole run.

Sally Lindsay made her Tenable debut today (Credit: ITV)

Tenable viewers divided over Sally Lindsay’s debut

Sally, 47, will be seen on Tenable from Monday April 12 and will present 25 episodes of the show.

Despite being a fan of the programme, some viewers were left disappointed by her appearance today.

Taking to Twitter, one commented: “Sorry @WarwickADavis they should have waited till you were available.

“Sally is a good actress but not a Tenable host.”

A second said: “Sally is lovely but I only tune in to watch Warwick and the dad jokes. I’ll be back watching when he’s back. No offence to Sally.”

Meanwhile, others called for Warwick to return.

The show sees teams of five answer top 10 list question (Credit: ITV)

They said: “Not the same without Warwick. I will be boycotting the show until he’s back.”

Another agreed: “Hurry back @WarwickADavis it’s just not the same without you.”

But it appears some fans loved the change.

Come back in from a walk and put #tenable on.. I already miss Warwick! I don't think I can continue watching with Sally.. it's just not Tenable without him 😢😢😢 — Gemma Davis (@mad_gemma) April 12, 2021

Commenting on Sally’s appearance, one shared: “@Sally Lindsay on Tenable is amazing. Such a natural presenter and the right person for the gig.”

Another praised the star, saying: “You fitted in so well! And a natural when chatting with the team!”

A third added: “Sally Lindsay is great at #Tenable.”

Warwick Davis hosts the ITV show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sally say?

Meanwhile, Sally took to Twitter to thank fans following the show.

She wrote: “Hi all, thanks for all your support and comments on my @tenable debut.

“I love quizzes and I love @WarwickADavis so was extremely honoured to be asked. See you next time x.”

Upon signing up for hosting duties, Sally revealed she reached out to Warwick for some advice.

She recently admitted: “He said just be in tune with the people, it is the public who make this show what it is.”

Furthermore, the presenter said: “I think Tenable is one of the tough ones, it really takes no prisoners.”

