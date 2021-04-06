Saira Khan on Loose Women
Saira Khan takes swipe at Loose Women as she brands show ‘dull telly’

'I like things a bit sparky and spicy'

Saira Khan has taken a swipe at Loose Women after quitting the show earlier this year.

The 50-year-old TV personality announced her decision to step down from the daytime programme after five years in January.

And now, Saira has revealed exactly what she thinks of the show.

Saira Khan has shared her thoughts on Loose Women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Saira Khan say?

Asked if she missed working on the show, Saira told Woman’s Own magazine: “I only miss some friends, hair and make-up and the wardrobe girls. I really miss Coleen Nolan and Ruth Langsford, but I still chat with them every other week.”

In addition, she shared: “But I don’t miss the topics we spoke about on the show, as they’re not subjects I’m interested in any more. I do genuinely feel the programme needs to have a massive rebrand.

“Everyone is just too scared to speak their mind and have an opinion, in case they get trolled. Watching everyone agreeing with each other is dull telly in my opinion. I like things a bit sparky and spicy.”

Watching everyone agreeing with each other is dull telly in my opinion

The star also called for the programme to feature a non-binary or trans panellist.

According to Saira, the addition would help give “the show purpose”.

The presenter quit Loose Women in January (Credit: ITV)

Why did Saira quit Loose Women?

Saira, who first found fame on The Apprentice, quit Loose Women at the beginning of January.

She served as a panellist for five years.

In her column for The Mirror, the mum-of-two suggested the pandemic had made her revaluate her life decisions.

She wrote: “It has certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life.

“So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women. After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”

The move followed shortly after Andrea McLean quit the show after 13 years.

Saira served as a panellist for five years (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, shortly after her departure, Saira claimed she merely “tolerated” some of her co-stars.

Speaking on Scott McGlynn’s Celebrity Skin podcast, she explained: “There are some friends, people I will be close to because we get each other.

“And there are some I really don’t miss at all who I was like, I just have to tolerate you to do the job.

“You have to be professional about it. You can’t pretend that everyone is going to be your best friend.”

Since leaving the show, Saira has continued to inspire her fans on social media.

In an honest post, she recently admitted to gaining weight while proudly showing off her body in her underwear.

