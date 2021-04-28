Sabrina Grant returns to C4 in The Secret Lives of Slim People this week, but who is Sabrina Grant?

Is she related to David and Carrie Grant? And how old is she?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Sabrina Grant hosts The Secret Lives of Slim People (Credit: C4)

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef line-up announced! Katie Price, Rita Simons and Johannes Radebe join the cast

Who is Sabrina Grant?

Sabrina Grant is a TV presenter, who most recently hosted BBC Two’s Saved and Remade.

The series followed the work of a team of crafts people who creatively transformed loved, but unused items.

She also fronted her own series of VT’s on Lorraine on the subject of up-cycling and sustainability.

Sabrina also appears on BBC One daily series Morning Live as a roving reporter.

She’s co-presented Channel 4’s award-winning documentary series Supershoppers with Anna Richardson, and has fronted documentaries including How Healthy Is Your Gut? and Luxury Holidays: How To Get Away This Year.

She also hosts The Secret Life of Slim People on Channel 4, which is currently being repeated on the channel (Wednesday April 28 2021).

Sabrina made her TV debut back in 2015 on BBC Two’s learning programme, Round the Clock.

Is the host of The Secret Lives of Slim People related to David Grant?

Despite TV viewers’ speculation that Sabrina is related to David Grant, she isn’t!

However, the TV presenter has jokingly referred to Fame Academy stars David and his wife Carrie as her “TV parents”.

Sharing a photo with them on Twitter, she wrote: “My ‘TV Parents’ – the wonderful @DavidGrantSays and @CarrieGrant1.

“These two are such inspirations.

“We met behind the scenes and they helped me to get my first ever children’s TV presenter job. Love them ALWAYS!”

In fact, vocal coaches David and Carrie have four children: Olive, Tylan, Imogen and an adopted son, Nathan.

Tylan – formerly known as Talia before coming out as non-binary – is an actor who has appeared in Hollyoaks as Brooke Hathaway.

Meanwhile Olive – who is known as Olive Gray – portrayed Grace in Save Me and Mia Stone in Half Moon Investigates.

💞 My ‘TV Parents’ – the wonderful @DavidGrantSays & @CarrieGrant1 These two are such inspirations. We met behind the scenes & they helped me to get my first ever childrens TV Presenter job. Love them ALWAYS! pic.twitter.com/ILShfdgwgk — Sabrina Grant (@TheSabrinaGrant) October 28, 2019

Read more: Morning Live: Rav Wilding fights back tears as he discusses father’s death from coronavirus

How old is Sabrina Grant, and where is she from?

Sabrina is currently 34 years old.

She’s a true London girl, who trained at the BRIT School in musical theatre, media and journalism before gaining a BA in Acting from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Over the years, Sabrina has had a wide variety of jobs – including being a TV stylist, running her own children’s party business, hairdressing and even working as a dinner lady!

Sabrina has worked with some of the biggest names in music, styling the likes of Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Disclosure.

What did her sister die of?

Sabrina’s sister tragically took her own life.

The TV presenter opened up about losing her elder sister to suicide while hosting Saved and Remade in April 2021.

The presenter transformed denims that belonged to her sister Raquel, who died a decade ago at the age of 32.

In poignant scenes, Sabrina had the jeans made into a jacket for herself and a kimono for their mother, Sandra.

The 34-year-old said: “When I was in the workshop with my mum I was so overwhelmed because I was like, ‘hang on, this isn’t a TV show any more, this is my life’.”

Sabrina told how Raquel’s death left her with “layers” of grief because she had no idea her big sister had been struggling.

She added: “My sister was going through the biggest turmoil but put on a big smile for me.

“You only know of someone what they show to you.”

Sabrina Grant hosting Saved and Remade (Credit: BBC)

Is Sabrina Grant single, dating or married?

If Sabrina is dating, she’s keeping very quiet about it!

The Morning Live reporter has not spoken publicly about having a partner.

And some serious stalking of her Insta reveals no signs of a love life, either!

The Secret Lives of Slim People on C4

Sabrina Grant examines the lives of people who seem to stay perpetually slim, even though they do not stick to a fitness regimen and find they can eat what they want.

With the help of private detectives and secret cameras, the programme examines their every move and meal.

The first episode of this repeated series features teaching assistant and mum-of-three Hayley from Eastbourne.

She’s an unashamed chocoholic with a busy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Rinia from Surrey wonders why she manages to stay in shape in spite of her diet of takeaways.

The Secret Lives of Slim People airs on Wednesday April 28 2021 at 10pm on C4.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.