S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara on Lorraine today
TV

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara reveals gambling addiction which she used as an ‘escapism’

The S Club 7 star appeared on the ITV daytime show on Thursday

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara appeared on Lorraine today where she revealed a secret addiction.

The singer shared that at the height of her fame she battled an addiction to gambling.

She told Lorraine Kelly that she used playing on slot machines as a way to “escape” her hectic life under the spotlight.

Jo O'Meara smiling on Lorraine today
Jo O’Meara appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara on gambling addiction

Jo told Lorraine: “It became a bit of a thing. With the band, it was so busy and so hectic. I just used it as a bit of escapism to run away with myself for a little while.

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

“I got caught up in the flashing lights and getting the three sevens or leprechauns, or whatever it would be. It was just a bit too much fun.”

Lorraine then went on to question Jo about whether her other S Club 7 bandmates at the time were aware of her struggles.

S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara posing at event
Jo opened up about gambling on Lorraine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine today

She explained: “Yeah, they did. When we used to travel around the county, it was like, ‘Where’s Jo?’ Everyone would know – ‘Oh, she’s on the fruit machines.’ But it was just what I did.’

“When I look back I think, ‘I shouldn’t really have been doing that,’ because what you learn as you get older is you never win. It was about beating the machine, getting the three sevens, the excitement of that was making me want to do it even more.”

Jo went on to share her fears about how mobile phones and gambling apps have made falling into addiction even easier. She warned that what happened to her could happen to anybody.

She said: “When you’re pressing a button, it’s so easy to fall into a very, very dark place… It could happen to anybody. I think there’s still a big stigma to it, where people associate gambling with an older man sitting in a betting place or a poker table.”

Jo O'Meara on Lorraine today
Jo ‘O’Meara opened up about her addiction (Credit: ITV)

Singer Jo O’Meara on getting over her addiction

Jo added: “I wanted to reach out to people and say, ‘I’ve been there myself, I understand it, there’s no shame in picking the phone up and asking for help.'”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Thankfully, the singer, who recently released a new solo album, eventually managed to kick her addiction.

She added: “I thought one day, ‘That’s it, I’m done.’ I haven’t looked at a machine once, but I understand it’s not like that for everybody. You do get caught up in it. But there’s help there.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rowan Atkinson speaking, Jermaine Jenas looking surprised on The One Show on BBC
The One Show hosts under fire for behaviour during Rowan Atkinson interview
Linda Robson wearing a brunette wig on Loose Women
Loose Women star Linda Robson shows off dramatic ‘new look’
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen smiles at Channel 5 event
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen reveals farm plans after welcoming new arrival
Deborah James smiling during an interview with Lorraine
Dame Deborah James enjoys day out with mum in the sunshine
Ruth Langsford smiling on Lorraine
Ruth Langsford stuns Instagram fans as she undergoes transformation amid menopause struggle
Tess Daly smouldering at BAFTAs 2022
Tess Daly delights fans as she announces big family news: ‘How time flies’