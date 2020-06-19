Rylan responds to viewer complaints after Best Shows Ever misses out fan favourite episodes

Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has hit back at viewer complaints after Big Brother's Best Shows Ever has failed to include a string of fan favourite episodes.
The TV star, 31, addressed the criticism on Twitter today, telling fans it's "outside our control."
It comes after a number of viewers have shared their disappointment over the show's line-up.
Rylan wrote: "Just to say there was certain episodes that me and @ThisisDavina chose that couldn't be shown for reasons outside our control."In all honesty we could have filled a whole year's schedule of amazing shows. Let's enjoy these ones for now #bbuk."
Fan criticism
Most BB fans have certainly been delighted with the chance of reliving all their favourite moments.
However, some are concerned the reality series has missed out on several iconic episodes.
Taking to Twitter, a viewer said: "Any episode with Charley Uchea deserves to be included in Best Episodes Ever...this is a scandal of epic proportions #bbuk."
Another complained: "I'm disappointed with the rest of the episodes. I wanted more of Big Brother 5 #bbuk @IAmNadiaAlmada is my fave big brother winner #iconicscenes."
A third tweeted: "I love #bbuk have been a lifelong fan, why are there not 'norm' ones being shown? Rich side poor side with @katelawler has got to be one of the all time best episodes ever made!!!"
A fourth added: "No offence but apart from series one on Monday the rest of the week has been dull as dishwater. Who the hell chose these bland episodes. Really disappointing."
Meanwhile one avid fan suggested a roundup of the show's most iconic moments, saying: "I enjoyed rewatching Chantelle and Nikki episodes but the rest of the #BBUK choices are straight up boring."They should have done Big Brother's Best Ever Moments rather than episodes so more could be included rather than wasting an entire show so Helen can say 'I like blinking.'"
But there will be more episodes shown next week, with some of the 'missing' favourites airing.
Will Big Brother return for good?
Earlier this year, former host Emma Willis admitted she would love to see the programme return to screens.
She said on Lorraine: "It needed time to have a little break, but maybe one day it will come back. We all miss it, especially in January... It was the celeb version, it filled up January."
However, unfortunately, Channel 4's Director of Programmes, Ian Katz, has said there are 'no plans' to bring Big Brother back.
He explained, speaking at the the Edinburgh Television Festival, that the broadcaster likes the idea of "fast-turnaround reality shows".
Ian added: "There are a few interesting ideas that have been pitched to us that we are looking at for E4 and Channel 4."
Nevertheless, some fans have since speculated the show will return for good after its Twitter account was recently reactivated.
The account, which was closed nearly two years ago, returned to Twitter last week, writing: "We told you Big Brother would get back to you."
