Rylan Clark and his mum Linda appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox again last night (July 8), much to the delight of fans of the Channel 4 show.

The It Takes Two host and his darling mum are real fan favourites.

So much so that fans of Celebrity Gogglebox have now issued a plea to Channel 4 about the pair.

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda are a huge fan favourite on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Rylan Clark and mum Linda have fans in hysterics

Linda had her son and viewers watching at home last night in fits of laughter.

It came after he asked her to perform her impression of a pigeon and she duly obliged.

“Go on let’s hear your pigeon,” he said.

“Oooh oooh oooh,” she said.

Laughing, he requested: “Do it again.”

“That’ll shut you up,” Linda laughed, as she tried again, saying: “Oooh oooh oooh.”

As Linda wiped away tears of laughter, Rylan collapsed in a heap on the sofa.

Many fans took to social media to plead with Channel 4 to give Rylan and Linda their own show (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans love Rylan’s mum Linda

He shared the clip to Instagram and fans joined in the laughter.

One said: “Your mum’s so funny – treasure her.”

“Can’t stop laughing at this,” declared another.

“Absolutely howling,” said another.

A team up with Jenny and Lee?

Others, however, suggested that the pair should have their own show.

And one avid Gogglebox fan even suggested to Channel 4 that they team up with another pair of favourites from the non-celebrity version of the show.

“These two are absolutely priceless. These two and Jenny and Lee should be on together with their own show,” one fan commented.

“Your mum should have her own TV show, she just brings joy to everyone,” another agreed.

“She’s adorable and funny and so gorgeous and stylish, she does need her own show,” said another.

“Surely you two should have your own show,” another declared.

“@Rylan and his mum are THE BEST. Too funny! I could watch them all day. They need their own show. I LOVE THEM @C4Gogglebox,” another said on Twitter.

