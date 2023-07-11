Rylan shares huge TV news after scathing attack on Twitter trolls

Rylan Clark fans were disappointed after he didn’t feature in the first few episodes of the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, which returned to screens last month.

Rylan and his mum have been Celebrity Gogglebox fixtures since 2019 (Credit: Channel 4)

However, he’s shared the news that he’ll be part of Friday (July 14) night’s episode with his mum, Linda. He shared a photo of the two on Twitter. He said, simply: “We’re back.”

Rylan and Linda first appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019. To date, they have appeared in three of the show’s four series, missing out on series three. And now it looks as if they’re set to feature in series five, too. Also part of the new season are the likes of Rob Beckett, Clare Balding, N-Dubz, Nick Grimshaw, and Martin and Roman Kemp.

A winning response to Twitter trolls

Rylan’s announcement comes after the presenter had to face Twitter trolls amid the BBC presenter scandal. A number of presenters took to social media to declare that they weren’t the presenter in question. And, Rylan spoke out repeatedly on Twitter.

“It’s [expletive] like this that makes Twitter wild, I’m filming a new show in Italy for the BBC…” he replied to one user who tagged him into a news story, while he later tweeted: “Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in The Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.” [Sic]

Rylan, pictured here with his mum Linda, has had to deal with Twitter trolls after the BBC presenter scandal (Credit: ITV)

He then released a statement on Twitter. In it, he said: “I won’t sit back and have my name attached to something that has nothing to do with me.

“I responded originally because my name amongst others was trending on social media yesterday morning. I ask all media outlets to please be careful with their subtext when using my photo surrounding such serious stories. People don’t always read the full text. Thanks.”

Filming a new TV show

Recently, Rylan has been on a trip around Italy with Robert Rinder for their new BBC show, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour. In the show, they follow in the footsteps of poet Lord Byron, who died in 1824, to mark the 200th anniversary of his death.

So far, they’ve visited Florence, Rome, and Venice.

