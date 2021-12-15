This weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final will see a “show first”, It Takes Two host Rylan Clark has revealed.

Rylan shared the exciting news last night (December 14) while chatting to John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on the BBC2 spin-off show.

Rylan Clark revealed the ‘Strictly first’ on last night’s It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What did Rylan say about the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Rylan spilled the beans and teased that viewers will be in for quite the show on Saturday (December 19).

As well as revealing all three dances that John and Johannes will be performing, he also let slip details about AJ Odudu and Rose Ayling-Ellis‘ upcoming performance.

And he revealed, that in a show first, the House Gospel Choir will sing as each couple performs their spectacular Showdance.

Rylan revealed: “And, this year, in a Strictly first, all three of our couples are going to be accompanied by the House Gospel Choir.

“I adore them.”

He then revealed that they’d be singing You Got The Love for John and Johannes’ Showdance.

“The House Gospel Choir, I just adore, they are so amazing,” Rylan continued.

Rose and Giovanni and favourites going into the Strictly Come Dancing final (Credit: BBC)

What else do we know about the Strictly Come Dancing final?

Rylan also revealed that John and Johannes would be dancing their Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired Paso Doble again.

The judges also want to see their “beautiful” rumba again.

Johannes revealed: “We’ve got an Argentine, we’ve got lifts, we’ve got Charleston, it’s just everything in the pot will be served.”

John also told Rylan: “It’s busier than a Destiny’s Child medley – it really is busy.”

John’s final three dances have been revealed (Credit: BBC)

What are Rose and AJ dancing?

All three couples will perform a Showdance, as well as their choice of dance and the one the judges liked the best.

Rose and Giovanni Pernice will perform their Couple’s Choice again.

AJ and Kai Widdrington, meanwhile, will dance their Charleston again – their favourite dance from the series.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 19) at 7pm on BBC One.

