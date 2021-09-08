Rylan Clark-Neal dealt TV blow after returning to work following marriage woes

Rylan Clark-Neal has been dealt a TV blow as Ready, Steady, Cook reboot has been axed by the BBC.

A reboot of the iconic series aired in 2020 after being off the air for almost a decade.

However, after two series, the BBC has announced that the rebooted show will not be coming back for a third.

Ready, Steady, Cook has been axed by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Ready, Steady, Cook axed

“We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to grow new shows and after two brilliant series of Ready Steady Cook, we’re making space in the schedule for some exciting new titles that we’re sure viewers will enjoy,” said a BBC spokesperson.

“We are hugely grateful to Rylan and our team of chefs for making the return of the series so special.”

Sadly, a source close to the BBC told The Sun that feedback from viewers just hadn’t been as good as the broadcaster has expected.

“Rylan was hugely passionate about Ready, Steady, Cook and he gave everything to the show,” said the insider.

“It seemed to be popular with viewers but those behind the format said audience feedback hadn’t been as good as they expected.”

As a result, it marks a major blow for Rylan, who returned to work last week after taking some time off to deal with his personal life.

“Given the past few months he’s had, it has been tough to process,” added the insider.

ED! has contacted reps for Rylan for comment.

Viewers shared their sadness over the news, with one tweeting: “Sad news that Ready Steady Cook has been axed.”

Another added: “We loved Ready steady cook, such a shame!”

The reboot, starring Rylan Clark-Neal, will not be back for a third series (Credit: BBC)

A major blow for Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan took time off work earlier this year following his split from his husband, Dan.

The couple were together for six years before their break up.

They initially met when Dan – a former policeman – appeared in the Big Brother house in 2013.

However, back in August, Rylan and Dan reportedly reunited.

Furthermore, according to The Sun, the pair are believed to be in a much better place.

An insider said earlier this month (September): “It was a very sad period but after it all, they seem to be in a better place. Everyone who knows them likes them very much.

“Hopefully, things are working out.”

