Rylan Clark and mum Linda leave fans ‘sad’ after Celebrity Gogglebox news

Rylan Clark has announced on Instagram that his and his mum Linda’s time on Celebrity Gogglebox is finishing up.

In an Instagram post, the It Takes Two host posed with his mum Linda and the Gogglebox team on a sofa to mark the occasion.

He captioned the post: “And just like that Team Blue from Channel 4 Gogglebox finished. Thanks for an amazing time xxx.”

Rylan’s followers were saddened by the news, showing their love for the mother-son duo on his post.

One user said: “No way! Already,” followed by a sad face emoji.

Another commented: “Over far too quickly,hurry back soon.”

A third user wrote: “Noooo! How long do I have to wait until you guys are back on the box together?”

Fearne Cotton also commented on Rylan’s photo and posted four raising hand emojis to show her admiration for the pair’s time on the Channel 4 show.

Rylan Clark mum

Rylan shared his time on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum Linda. The mother-son duo joined the show in 2019 and took part in two series.

The pair then took a break in 2021 due to Linda’s ill health, as she struggles with Crohn’s disease.

However, in May 2022, Rylan revealed on Twitter that they would be back to join this year’s series.

He tweeted “we’re back” to his followers.

Rylan and his mum didn’t appear on the 2021 Celebrity Gogglebox series because Linda was ill (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan on Celebrity Gogglebox

Whilst the pair are a favourite on the celebrity show, Rylan’s mum Linda is especially loved by viewers.

Last week, Rylan shared a video clip on Instagram from their time on the show.

The video showcased Linda trying to impersonate a pigeon, which sent Rylan into a fit of laughter.

Rylan and his mum Linda are Celebrity Gogglebox fan favourites (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the clip Rylan is seen to encourage his mum to repeat her pigeon impression, which made the pair laugh even more.

Under the 20-second video, fans were also fond of his mum’s comedic noises.

One user commented: “Your Mum should have her own TV show, she just brings joy to everyone,” followed by a heart eye emoji.

Another fan, said: “These two are absolutely priceless. These two and Jenny and Lee should be on together with their own show.”

Lee Riley and Jenny Newby feature on the original Gogglebox series filming their part for the show in Lee’s caravan in Hull.

