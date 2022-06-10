Rylan Clark addressed his “illness” on This Morning while chatting to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today (June 10).

The TV presenter was on the show alongside his beloved mum Linda to chat about their return to Celebrity Gogglebox tonight.

And, explaining their absence from the last series of the show, Rylan admitted the truth about their break and his “illness“.

Rylan and Linda joined Alison and Dermot on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark admits truth about ‘illness’

Of course, fans of the TV presenter will know that he took time out of the limelight last year following his split from husband Dan Neal.

At the time, Rylan appeared to claim he was at fault for the split.

And he took time out from his presenting duties, TV appearances and social media.

Returning to Celebrity Gogglebox for the new series tonight, Linda was asked about the last series by This Morning host Alison.

Opening the interview, she said: “It’s a pleasure seeing you. It’s lovely that you’re back because there was a little bit of a break where you wasn’t very well Linda, how are you now?”

“Well it wasn’t me that weren’t well,” she said.

At the time it was like: ‘Mummy’s not too well with her Crohn’s,’ but no, it was actually me that wasn’t too well last year.

“It wasn’t,” Rylan admitted.

“It was actually me last year, I wasn’t too well.

“At the time it was like: ‘Mummy’s not too well with her Crohn’s,’ but no, it was actually me that wasn’t too well last year.”

Alison responded to Rylan and said: “Oh is that what it was, what a lovely mum.”

“Yeah, she’s always taking the fall for her son,” he quipped.

Rylan Clark took a break from the limelight after his split from Dan Neal (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan issues health update following split

Alison then asked: “How are you then Rylan?”

“I’m really good and it’s so nice to be back on Gogglebox,” he said.

“We were a bit gutted we couldn’t do last year, we were going to but obviously things changed.”

Talk then turned to Eurovision and Rylan’s involvement in the event.

“It was the ultimate reset. It was the week I needed after the year I had,” he said.

Rylan Clark admitted that it was his illness and not mum Linda’s that forced their break from Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: ITV)

‘I am in a good place’

The X Factor star is currently writing his second book and again made reference to Dan while chatting about it.

“It’s about the lessons I’ve learnt and obviously with the year I had last year with my personal life, the book’s slightly changed,” he said.

“You look like you’re in such a good place.” Alison said.

“I am in a good place,” Rylan confirmed.

Celebrity Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight (June 10) at 9pm.

