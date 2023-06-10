Ryan and Adam Thomas fans issue plea after their TV appearance last night

Ryan Thomas and Adam Thomas fans have issued a plea to the brothers after their TV appearance.

The brothers appeared on Friday night’s episode of The Chris and Rosie Ramsay Show and it’s fair to say viewers loved their appearance.

Taking to the Instagram comment section of Ryan Thomas, 39, many fans pleaded for the brothers to have their own show.

Ryan and Adam Thomas appeared on the Chris and Rosie Ramsay show (Credit: BBC)

Ryan and Adam Thomas TV appearance

Ahead of their TV appearance, Ryan took to his Instagram page to share snaps of him and Adam’s, 34, time on the show.

The former Coronation Street actor, who played the role of Jason Grimshaw from 2000 until 2016, gushed about how him and his brother laughed so much while appearing on The Chris and Rosie Ramsay Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

In his caption, Ryan wrote: “Honestly two of the most down to earth, normal and funniest people I have ever met in showbiz. Don’t think we’ve ever laughed so much.”

Furthermore, one of the photos displayed the brothers in heaps of laughter as they spoke with Chris and Rosie.

Ryan rocked a black shirt with nude trousers, while Waterloo Road star Adam sported a white and green shirt with dark grey trousers.

Fans think Adam and Ryan Thomas need their own show (Credit: BBC)

Fans issue plea to Ryan and Adam Thomas

Taking to the comment section, many fans pleaded for them to have their own show.

One person said: “I wish you could be on every week. Loved it. We need a Thomas brothers’ show.”

A second wrote: “Absolutely brilliant!!! Not stopped laughing. You Thomas brothers need your own show.”

Another added: “Rarely comment on anything but tonight’s show was just fab – get the Thomas Brothers their own show.”

And a fourth user said: “Great job boys! You need to get into presenting with your brothers! And the singing… you’re just all fab, the three of you!”

Read More: Ryan Thomas shares heartbreaking video of toddler son and admits saying ‘goodbye is never easy’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.