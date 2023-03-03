Ruth Madoc: How did she become famous, and how and when did she die?

Ruth Madoc makes her final TV appearance in Beyond Paradise this week, but when did she become famous, and how did she die?

The legendary TV actress portrays Rosie Colbert in the latest episode of the BBC One drama.

And there’s a special tribute to her at the end of the episode.

Here’s everything you should know about the late Ruth Madoc, her family, and her tragic death.

Ruth Madoc pictured with Su Pollard and Anita Dobson on Celebrity Masterchef (Credit: Shine TV/Production)

How old was Ruth Madoc when she died?

Ruth was 79 when she died.

She was born on April 16 1943.

When did Ruth Madoc die?

The actress, best known for playing Gladys Pugh in Hi-de-Hi!, died on December 09, 2022.

Ruth had been rushed to hospital earlier this week.

The news were confirmed by Ruth’s agent the next day.

A statement read: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

“She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken

“From film work such as Fiddler on the Roof, and her iconic TV performance as Gladys Pugh in Hi-de-Hi!, plus recent acclaim in short films Skinny Fat and Cardiff, she was truly a national treasure.”

The statement continued: “A real legend of the British entertainment scene she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many.

“She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial)

How did Ruth Madoc die?

National Treasure Ruth was rushed to hospital after suffering a fall.

Panto fans in Torquay were sad to hear Ruth would no longer be appearing in the production of Aladdin as a result of the fall.

She’d been due to play the Empress Gladys, named after her Hi-De-Hi character, in Torquay.

Tragically, Ruth died in hospital following surgery several days after the fall.

Just house before her death, Ruth had urged her fans not to “worry”.

She said: “Hiya everyone please don’t worry!

“I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!!”

Despite this hopeful message, Ruth died after complications in surgery.

Friends and family gathered for her funeral on Monday, January 16, 2023, at St David’s in Neath.

Guests included her former Hi-de-Hi! co-star Su Pollard.

What was Ruth Madoc’s real name?

The iconic actress was named Margaret Ruth Llewellyn Baker at birth.

She married Welsh actor Philip Madoc in 1961, and kept her married name, even after their divorce and her subsequent remarriage to John Jackson.

How did Ruth Madoc die? She guest stars as Rosie Colbert in the cast of Beyond Paradise episode 2 (Credit: BBC)

Where was Ruth born?

Ruth was born in Norwich, Norfolk.

Not Wales, contrary to popular opinion!

Of course, her Hi-de-Hi! character was Welsh, and many viewers believed she really was from there.

Although she was born in Norwich, Ruth was raised with her Welsh grandmother Etta Williams and her English grandfather in Llansamlet, Swansea.

How did Ruth Madoc become famous?

The actress was most famous for playing Gladys Pugh in BBC television comedy Hi-de-Hi!

Ruth played Gladys in every episode of the comedy series, from 1980 to 1988.

The nostalgic show was about a holiday camp set in the late fifties.

The actress received a BAFTA TV award nomination for the role in the Best Light Entertainment Performance category.

She’s also known for playing Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Betty Smith in Hunter’s Walk, and Dorothy Hope in Animal Ark.

More recently, she’s popped up as Alice in The Tuckers, Millie Faulkner in Casualty, and Jean March in Doctors.

She’s even played Mayor Mary Meyer in Stella, and Rhiannon in Benidorm.

Little Britain fans will know her as Mrs Thomas in the comedy series.

Her career spanned more than five decades, from her first role in 1971, to her last in Beyond Paradise.

Ruth Madoc in her iconic role as Gladys Pugh in Hi-de-Hi! (Credit: Clive Dix/Shutterstock)

Who was Ruth Madoc’s husband? Did she have children?

Ruth Madoc married Welsh actor Philip Madoc in 1961.

He was known for his roles in A Mind to Kill, Flickers, Doctor Who, The Count of Monte Cristo, Manhunt, and Target.

Ruth and Philip appeared together in the 1981 TV series The Life and Times of David Lloyd George in 1981.

Coincidentally, that was also the year they divorced after 20 years of marriage.

The acting couple had a son, Rhys, and a daughter, Lowri.

Rhys is now a CEO of a company, and Lowri is an author.

Ruth went on to marry her second husband John Jackson in 1982.

They were married until his tragic death in September 2021.

Ruth Madoc portrays Rosie Colbert in the Beyond Paradise

The late Ruth Madoc makes her last screen appearance as Rosie Colbert, in the cast of Beyond Paradise.

Her daughter Lowri spoke about her mum’s last role, saying: “My mum thoroughly enjoyed working on this, her last TV role.

“She told me how wonderful the entire cast and crew were and what a delightful experience it had been.

“She took great pride in this job, as she always did with every job.

“I find it brings me great comfort to watch her onscreen.”

Ruth Madoc relied on a walking aid when attending the British Academy Television Awards in 2019 (Credit: Martin Evans/SplashNews.com)

Ruth Madoc Beyond Paradise tribute

At the end of Beyond Paradise episode 2, there is a tribute to Ruth Madoc, reading: “In loving memory of Ruth Madoc, 1943 – 2022.”

Speaking about his late co-star Ruth, actor Kris Marshall told the Metro: “I grew up watching Hi-de-Hi! with my family when I was young.

“We used to light a fire and toast crumpets watching it, which does sound a bit twee but it’s true.

“Ruth’s relationship with the actor Simon Cadell was so integral to that show.

“It’s a tragedy what happened but she is wonderful in this.”

Read more: Hi-De-Hi star Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 as tributes from heartbroken fans pour in

Ruth Madoc stars in Beyond Paradise on Friday, March 03, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

Will you watch Ruth Madoc’s last TV performance in Beyond Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.