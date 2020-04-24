Ruth Langsford takes savage dig at life coach Nik Speakman live on This Morning

Daytime TV favourite Ruth Langsford took a savage dig at life coach Nik Speakman and his lockdown hairdo on today's This Morning.

During Friday's (April 24) episode, Ruth and her co-host and husband Eamonn Holmes had Nik and Eva Speakman on to talk about looking after our mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Near the beginning of the programme, Eamonn made a cheeky jibe about Nik's hair. It prompted Eva to reveal that she had cut it herself.

Ruth Langsford took a savage dig at Nik Speakman and his lockdown hairdo (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares cute photo with son Chester as they pay tribute to NHS

Talking about Nik's dodgy 'do, he joked: "If you got that done at the salon, you'd sue..."

Lockdown 'do

At that, Eva exclaimed: "I did it!"

Later, the couple chatted with members of the public during a phone-in segment. Afterwards, they revealed some advice for turning a negative observation or thought into a positive one.

Eva explained that an easy way to do it is to add 'But luckily' to the end of the sentence.

Seeing the opportunity to make yet another brutal joke about Nik's hair, Ruth suggested ending sentences with: "But luckily, you haven't got a haircut like Nik..."

The life coaches burst into shocked laughter. Eva wagged a warning finger at the presenting duo.

The Speakmans saw the funny side of it (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on today's episode of This Morning, TV chef Phil Vickery was forced to tell off one of his neighbours during a cooking segment.

The culinary whiz was on to make a fish curry, which he whipped up live from his garden.

It was all going well until halfway through, when the segment was interrupted by a car horn beeping repeatedly.

Chef Phil Vickery was forced to tell a neighbour off on today's This Morning (Credit: ITV)

In another part of Friday's This Morning, Eamonn left Ruth stunned by opening up about his Star Trek fantasy.

By my lieutenant

They were talking about dressing up during the lockdown, after a family appeared on the programme to discuss keeping themselves entertained by dressing up as various characters.

Ruth observed: "That's a lot of effort."

And Eamonn stunned Ruth by revealing his Star Trek fantasy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan set for incredible TV return with new show

Eamonn responded: "It is a lot of effort. I suspect you'd wriggle out of it. You wouldn't really do it."

At that, Ruth said: "I'd do it once or twice. But can you imagine doing it every evening?"

Eamonn then joked: "What about a Star Trek evening? You could be my lieutenant..."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.