Ruth Langsford appeared to annoy This Morning viewers today (August 11), as she constantly mentioned her Strictly Come Dancing stint.

The 61-year-old presenter starred on the BBC One reality series back in 2017.

And it appears fans are fed up of hearing about it!

Ruth Langsford shares Strictly Come Dancing experience

On the ITV programme, Ruth reminisced on her Strictly journey as she unveiled the show’s latest two contestants.

Speaking to husband Eamonn Holmes, she said: “This was me four years ago in 2017.

“Very exciting and nerve wracking all at the same time.”

The presenter even admitted she’d love to do the show again.

Meanwhile, Eamonn joked that Ruth’s stint also “changed his life”.

The Irish host said: “That day changed my life. It does for all of the partners who are on Strictly.

“It affects the whole family, whether you’re in it or not.”

Ruth then went on to praise her pro partner Anton Du Beke, saying: “It’s a shame somebody isn’t going to get to dance with him this year.”

But she didn’t end there!

The presenter later discussed her time on the show with upcoming star Tilly Ramsay.

Dishing out advice, she said: ‘The ballroom shoes are not bad, but the Latin shoes are quite high.

“I put blister plasters on before I even started. That would be a tip!”

Ruth is always itching to make it known she did Strictly. She can’t help it 😂😂#ThisMorning — Uzo Obiorah (@UzoObiorah) August 11, 2021

oh, has ruth been on strictly? she hasn’t mentioned it .. #thismorning — hayley (@hayleeyx) August 11, 2021

Ruth bringing Strictly up yet again …🙄#ThisMorning — Jay Baker (@JayBake22092215) July 30, 2021

Ruth mentioning she was on strictly for the 8363847th time #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) August 11, 2021

How did This Morning viewers respond?

However, some viewers complained over Ruth constantly mentioning her time on the show.

On Twitter, one said: “Ruth bringing Strictly up yet again…”

Another joked: “Did Ruth do Strictly? I never knew that #thismorning.”

Let it go Ruth!

A third wrote: “Only took Ruth 2 minutes to mention her Strictly experience… AGAIN. Let it go Ruth!”

A fourth tweeted: “Ruth absolutely wetting herself at the prospect of speaking to future Strictly contestants so she can give them ‘tips’.”

Another shared: “Ruth is always itching to make it known she did Strictly. She can’t help it #ThisMorning.”

