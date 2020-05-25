Ruth Langsford shocked at 'hairy' shopper for social distancing fail

Ruth Langsford has revealed her anger to viewers of This Morning after a fellow shopper failed to socially distance while at the supermarket.

Speaking today alongside husband Eamonn Holmes, Ruth described how a a man with a "hairy arm" loomed over her ignoring the two-metre social distancing guidelines.

Ruth Langsford confronted a shopper flouting social distancing (Credit: ITV)

How do you say, 'Could you please move away and observe this distancing?' It's quite hard!

The encounter angered the ITV host as she told viewers: "I was in the supermarket the other day and I had my gloves on, my mask on, and I was picking up potatoes.

"Suddenly this big hairy arm came across, literally a man leaning over me.

"I just went, 'Excuse me!' And he looked at me as if he didn't know what I was talking about. And then I stopped because I didn't want to cause a scene."

Viewers called in with their experience of lockdown rule breakers (Credit: ITV)

She added: "But how do you say, 'Could you please move away and observe this distancing?' It's quite hard."

Husband Eamonn tried to lighten the mood by joking that the owner of the hairy arm should come forward and identify himself.

The discussion on today's This Morning programme formed a wider discussion after the backlash against Government official Dominic Cummings over the weekend.

He was accused of flouting lockdown rules by travelling from London to his parents' home in Durham on two separate occasions.

Ruth re-enacted the encounter on This Morning with husband Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shared their experiences on Twitter

Viewers on Twitter also shared their experience of social distancing fails, as one user said: "People still struggling with keeping their distance once you get inside any given store."

Another said: "What [bleep] lock down? No one's been taking it seriously for about three weeks now."

Some viewers joked that Cummings might even join in the viewer phone-in about lockdown rule breakers.

If Dominic Cummings rings in Twitter will explode. 😳😂🥴 #thismorning — NiceGuyAlbi 🇬🇧🇭🇰 (@YTVChase) May 25, 2020

Wouldn’t it be funny if Dominic rang in #ThisMorning — Newt (@babynewt_) May 25, 2020

