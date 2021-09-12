Ruth Langsford shared an Instagram video of her mum today as she recovers from a fall.

The This Morning presenter, 61, revealed her mum Joan was left “battered and bruised” after falling.

Ruth told her fans that her mum now has a walking frame to get around and is still in some pain.

In the Instagram clip, Joan is seen sitting on the sofa while Ruth’s excited dog Maggie sits on her and wags her tail.

Ruth captioned the post: “Sadly no Mum for Sunday lunch today… she’s had a fall.

“Nothing broken thank goodness but quite battered & bruised poor love.

“She needs a walking frame to get around at the moment and is still in some pain but typical Mum…stoic and cheerful as ever.

“Maggie giving her some healing love.”

Ruth’s followers sent their well-wishes and support to Joan.

This Morning chef Juliet Sear commented: “Hope she recovered well soon, lovely to have a Maggie (and Ruth!) visit!”

The show’s beauty expert Sarah Jossel added: “Sending so much love.”

One fan said: “Oh dear! Hope your Mum makes a full recovery.”

Another wrote: “Love to your mum hope she will get well soon.”

Earlier this year, Ruth spoke about not being able to see her mum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that her mum was in a care home and due to Covid restrictions, she wasn’t able to “psychically sit in her room and talk to her, touch her”.

Speaking on Loose Women in February this year, Ruth said: “I’ve seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time but I haven’t physically touched her.

“My mum’s care home has been incredible.”

She added: “My mum’s had her first vaccine, could they not treat me as a primary care worker.

“Test me and as long as I don’t have Covid, she’s had the vaccination, I could go in and psychically sit in her room and talk to her, touch her.”

