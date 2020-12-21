Ruth Langsford sent out a warning to Instagram fans after a fake account attempted to scam her followers.

The 60-year-old This Morning presenter, who recently hosted her final Friday on the ITV show, urged her fans to delete the page acting as her.

The profile has posted several photographs of Ruth and her loved ones, including her husband Eamonn Holmes, 61, and their son Jack, 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

What did Ruth Langsford say on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram, Ruth shared screenshots of the fake Facebook account.

She added: “Please do not follow this Ruth Langsford_ fan page… it has NOTHING to do with me and I definitely have NOTHING to do with Bit coins.

“Please delete it if you are following. Thank you.”

Fans rushed support the star, with one saying: “Some people have nothing better to do. Hope you’re enjoying your Christmas break.”

Ruth Langsford warned fans over a fake account (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ruth and Eamonn on This Morning: ITV finally addresses pair’s final Friday show

A second added: “Shocking. It’s good of you to warn people.”

A third wrote: “I can tell it’s not you as you are far too classy for this trash.”

Have Ruth and Eamonn left This Morning?

Ruth and Eamonn will return to This Morning in February to host during half-term break.

The couple are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in the New Year.

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes waved goodbye to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fail to address last Friday show

It’s believed Ruth and Eamonn have been told to “keep quiet” about the ITV show and their brutal axing, according to new reports.

If they do decide to speak out, it could reportedly damage their brand.

A source told The Sun: “Ruth and Eamonn are obviously upset and feel humiliated about being put out to pasture.”

They added: “It could damage their brand if they lash out.”

Fans thanked Ruth for sharing the message (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Eamonn say on their final This Morning?

Eamonn signed off their final moments with a touching message.

He said: “You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.”

The married pair have hosted the show for an incredible 15 years.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.