Ruth Langsford dances on This Morning
TV

Ruth Langsford on This Morning: Viewers hail ‘TV moment of the year’ as host dances live on air

Still got it Ruth!

By Paul Hirons

This Morning viewers were stunned when host Ruth Langsford revealed some dance moves live on-air earlier today (February 18).

The 60-year-old broadcaster surprised everyone by throwing some shapes on the show, and viewers quickly became “obsessed” by them.

Ruth Langsford dances on This Morning
Ruth Langsford bust out some moves today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ruth Langsford on This Morning?

Ruth’s little jig happened when she and husband Eamonn Holmes went over to the Loose Women studio to see what was coming up on the show.

When the panel broke into dance as some disco music played, they encouraged Ruth to do the same.

And, without hesitation, she began to boogie.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes criticised for joke about wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning

Even fashion presenter Gok Wan joined in.

“Oh I miss a dance, I love a dance, Gok we need to go dancing,” Ruth said.

“Ruth you have some serious moves,” he replied.

How did viewers react to Ruth’s moves?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to give their reaction.

One said: “Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year. #ThisMorning.”

Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year.

While another viewer said she was “obsessed” with her moves, a third wasn’t sure what she had just witnessed.

“Ruth’s dancing. I don’t know whether I’m totally embarrassed for her or love it,” she wrote.

eamonn and ruth langsford
The pair lost their Friday slot last year (Credit: ITV)

Viewers want them back

Ruth and Eamonn are back presenting the show throughout the week because of half-term.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced the pair at the turn of the year.

And despite the new pairing’s impressive ratings figures, some fans want Eamonn and Ruth back in their old slot.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes told to ‘pipe down’ by Lisa Snowdon over comment

One fan on Twitter said: “Have missed you both so much.

“I loved watching you on a Friday. Have emailed ITV asking them to reconsider!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale star Charley Webb
Emmerdale: Charley Webb urges fans to get checked after ignoring breast pain
Tipping Point (Credit: ITV Hub)
Tipping Point viewers infuriated by finalist’s ‘one counter question’ strategy
ITV Tenable
Tenable on ITV: Viewers share supportive messages for host Warwick Davis as game show returns for new series
Tipping Point Ben Shephard and Pat
Tipping Point: Ben Shephard congratulates contestant on win but her reaction confuses viewers
Hamish Gaman on Dancing On ICe
Dancing On Ice: ITV clarifies Hamish Gaman exit after claims of ‘tense meeting with bosses’
The Bay series 2: Daniel Ryan blows viewers away with raw performance as struggling DI Tony Manning