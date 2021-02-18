This Morning viewers were stunned when host Ruth Langsford revealed some dance moves live on-air earlier today (February 18).

The 60-year-old broadcaster surprised everyone by throwing some shapes on the show, and viewers quickly became “obsessed” by them.

Ruth Langsford bust out some moves today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ruth Langsford on This Morning?

Ruth’s little jig happened when she and husband Eamonn Holmes went over to the Loose Women studio to see what was coming up on the show.

When the panel broke into dance as some disco music played, they encouraged Ruth to do the same.

And, without hesitation, she began to boogie.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes criticised for joke about wife Ruth Langsford on This Morning

Even fashion presenter Gok Wan joined in.

“Oh I miss a dance, I love a dance, Gok we need to go dancing,” Ruth said.

“Ruth you have some serious moves,” he replied.

Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/92lx8kk1lA — Cal (@Panayisalad) February 18, 2021

Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year. #ThisMorning — kingofdeamons (@thekingofdeamon) February 18, 2021

Ruth's dancing.. I don't know whether I'm totally embarrassed for her or love it 😳 #ThisMorning — Stephanie D 💙 (@Stepharrnee) February 18, 2021

Obsessed with Ruth dancing #ThisMorning — I DON'T KNOW HER (@I_Dont_Know_Her) February 18, 2021

How did viewers react to Ruth’s moves?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to give their reaction.

One said: “Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year. #ThisMorning.”

Ruth Langsford dancing has to be the TV moment of the year.

While another viewer said she was “obsessed” with her moves, a third wasn’t sure what she had just witnessed.

“Ruth’s dancing. I don’t know whether I’m totally embarrassed for her or love it,” she wrote.

The pair lost their Friday slot last year (Credit: ITV)

Viewers want them back

Ruth and Eamonn are back presenting the show throughout the week because of half-term.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced the pair at the turn of the year.

And despite the new pairing’s impressive ratings figures, some fans want Eamonn and Ruth back in their old slot.

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes told to ‘pipe down’ by Lisa Snowdon over comment

One fan on Twitter said: “Have missed you both so much.

“I loved watching you on a Friday. Have emailed ITV asking them to reconsider!”