Ruth Langsford makes awkward gaffe as she calls Love Island winner Millie by rival Lillie’s name

The Millie and Liam interview on This Morning today (Friday, August 27) got off to a bad start when Ruth Langsford made an awkward blunder.

The 61-year-old presenter spoke to Millie Court and Liam Reardon the winners of reality dating show Love Island.

However, things didn’t go quite to plan.

Ruth got Millie’s name wrong (Credit: ITV)

This Morning Millie and Liam interview – what went wrong?

Millie and Liam were involved in a dramatic storyline when Liam snogged another contestant – Lillie – in Casa Amor.

Ruth’s co-presenter Eamonn made light of the incident.

He said to the couple: “Before you’re too hard on him, Millie and Lillie sound alike and you look alike.

“In fairness, it could be have been a mistake that anybody would have made.”

Ruth then said that Millie “obviously doesn’t think that” before confusing the two in her next question.

She called Millie, Lillie!

How did viewers react?

As Ruth corrected herself, viewers were beside themselves and took to Twitter.

One wrote: “When Ruth called Millie Lillie… oops! [crazy fac emoji].”

Another said: “Did Ruth really just call Millie, Lillie ffs hahahaha [ghost face emoji, angry face emoji].”

Another wrote: “Millie and Lillie are both gorgeous but you don’t want to be compared to the girl your partner cheated on you with! Poor Millie!”

Finally, a fourth just dropped an awkward gif after saying, “When Ruth calls Millie Lillie!”

Liam said he’s never felt like this about anyone before (Credit: ITV)

Aw, they couple are loved up!

Despite Liam’s Casa Amor faux pas, the two were properly loved-up on the show.

On the show, Liam said: “She’s absolutely amazing.

“I find our personalities are on par, our sense of humours are, y’know… we’re the exact same people.

“She’s obviously amazing to look at… and the way I feel about her I haven’t felt that way for anyone else before.

“It’s easy for me, I just want to look at her all day.”