Ruth Langsford came in for some stick on Instagram last night (June 16), with some fans feeling sorry for her son.

The This Morning presenter is well known for her silly sense of humor, and her Instagram plays up to that persona.

In her latest post, the TV star put on some shades and did a TikTok-style dance with some of her entourage.

However, despite the light-hearted post, some fans rushed to the comments to cringe about Ruth’s behaviour.

So much so, that some even claimed Ruth’s son Jack, 20, might “disown” her.

Ruth Langsford makes fans cringe on Instagram

“Feel sorry for your son,” said one follower.

Another complained: “Same old routine,” and added a snoozing emoji.

“Your son is going to disown you Ruth,” teased a third follower.

While a fourth added:” Please you are boring now!”

‘Love this Ruth!’

However, despite the wave of negative remarks, not everyone felt the same way.

“Please do more TikTok, this is hilarious!” gushed one fan.

While another added: “Love this Ruth!”

Ruth Langsford is returning to This Morning without her husband (Credit: Splashnews)

Ruth is heading back to host This Morning

Meanwhile, there’s some good news for fans of Ruth.

This Morning will welcome back the ITV presenter to the show this summer with Rylan Clark.

“I’m coming back for one week only with my lovely telly mum, Ruth,” Rylan recently revealed to This Morning viewers.

“Me and Ruth, we’re going to do the show in the summer for a week,” he continued. “I can’t say no to Ruth can I?”

Ruth and Rylan have hosted This Morning on numerous occasions together over the years. However, Ruth hasn’t been on This Morning for a few months following her husband Eamonn Holmes‘ exit last year.

Despite her husband Eamonn Holmes’ departure and relentless digs at ITV, Ruth still remains a regular face on the channel.

In fact, earlier this year showed her support to the broadcaster, saying: “Proud to be part of the incredible lineup of women @ITV.”

