Ruth Langsford fires back at backlash following This Morning return rumours

TV’s Ruth Langsford has slammed Instagram trolls after she faced backlash following a cover shoot with a glossy magazine.

The one-time This Morning regular, 63, graced the cover of Woman and Home magazine, donning a cream blazer atop a cosy jumper.

Ruth looked fabulous, and the majority of fans couldn’t help but acknowledge her beauty as a woman in her sixties. However, there’s always one troll waiting to come out of the woodwork…

Ruth Langsford clapped back at trolls on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford a Christmas cover girl

Taking to Instagram, Ruth thanked the magazine for “putting me on the front of your much-coveted Christmas issue”.

She wrote: “COVER GIRL!! Thank you so much @womanandhome for putting me on the front of your much-coveted Christmas issue… I’m thrilled! Such a lovely day celebrating everything festive with the amazingly talented team.”

However, while many fans commented on how great Ruth looked, some were disappointed that she appeared to have been airbrushed. One follower wrote: “Airbrushed to the hilt!” Another agreed: “Too airbrushed! You don’t need it Ruth you are fine just the way you are.”

A third had Ruth’s back, though, and added: “This makes me so sad reading these comments! It totally looks like Ruth! She always looks amazing. Honestly, I can’t believe how these days it seems to be acceptable to be downright rude!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth claps back

Not one to suffer fools, Ruth was in no mood to put up with trolls. Replying to a comment, she said: “Yes….and I love it!! Have a look at my Instagram posts – it’s very clear I don’t actually look like this but who doesn’t like a bit of glam now and then?!”

She continued to respond to her followers when another commented and said: “Prefer you more natural Ruth – sorry.” Ruth responded: “Don’t be sorry. You’re entitled to your opinion. You know I don’t really look like this but I love getting a bit of glam on every now and then!”

The backlash came after the telly star was tipped to replace Phil and Holly on This Morning alongside her “TV son” Rylan Clark.

