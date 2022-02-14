Ruth Langsford shared her fears on Loose Women today over becoming a stepmother to husband Eamonn Holmes‘ children.

The Loose Women star and her husband, Eamonn, share son Jack, 19.

However, Eamonn is also dad to Declan, 33, Rebecca, 31, and 29-year-old Niall from his first marriage.

During today’s Loose Women, Ruth opened up about meeting them for the first time.

Ruth Langsford recalled her stepmother nerves on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford recalls stepmother nerves on Loose Women

“I was very nervous,” she recalled.

“I didn’t meet them for quite a while. They were about five, six and eight. He’s such a devoted father and I do remember thinking ‘if they don’t like me, this is doomed’.

“Quite understandably – they’re his number-one priority, so I was very nervous. But Eamonn was great, he just said to me ‘Just be yourself and let them come to you, they’re very different personalities’.

“He told me which one would come first, he said who would come first, second… and they all absolutely did.”

Ruth went on to reveal that Eamonn shared some tips with her in a bid to help her bond with them.

She explained: “He said ‘just don’t interview them’. Because you know sometimes with children, I can be like ‘so, how’s school? What are your favourite sports?’ So I was just kind of around and eventually they did come and we’re all very close.”

Ruth Langsford shared the moment she knew her step kids loved her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Loose Women star confessed that she’s always made sure to be considerate of their mother, Gabrielle.

“I have also over the years been very mindful of their mother and not ever tried to take that role at all,” she said.

“I was more just a friend – daddy’s girlfriend and now wife.”

Ruth added that she knew they liked her when they decided to visit her in London even though Eamonn was busy.

She admitted: “It was an acceptance of me, obviously they saw him, but I spent most of that time with them and I thought ‘well if they don’t like me then they wouldn’t come knowing they’re going to have to spend the next two days with me’.”

