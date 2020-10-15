Ruth Langsford fans say she looks better now as she reveals throwback snaps

Ruth Langsford has been told she looks better now than 30 years ago after revealing a series of throwback photographs.

The Loose Women star, 60, sparked a frenzy with fans as she shared four incredible shots from her early TV career.

In two of the photos, Ruth was seen sporting a rather questionable perm hairstyle while presenting back in the day.

While in another, the lovable host had long sleek hair and was dressed in an 80s style orange suit.

She revealed that the photos had been unearthed as part of the ‘Life Before Loose’ segment.

What did Ruth Langsford say?

Captioning the post, Ruth wrote: “Had the BEST time doing this yesterday….talk about hairstyles through the ages….that perm!!!

“Thank you @loosewomen @jemojunior for all the work you put in to make this so special. #lifebeforeloose #loosewomen #memories.”

Ruth Langsford has been told she looks better now than 30 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, fans were quick to point out that Ruth looked just as good now.

One wrote: “Ruth you look better now, just like wine tastes better as it ages.”

A second said: “You still look so young Ruth only the hair styles changed over the years.”

Another added: “You look better now! Fabulous.”

The Loose Women star was told she looks better now (Credit: ITV)

Ruth’s long-standing television career

The special broadcast celebrated 20 years of Loose Women and focused on where its panellists had worked before joining the show.

Despite being a well-loved presenter for years, Ruth previously admitted she almost quit her TV career after her beloved sister Julia’s death.

The star sadly lost her sister last year when Julia took her own life.

Speaking to Best magazine, Ruth explained: “Following my sister Julia’s death last June, I didn’t feel I could ever go back to work again.

“It seemed wrong to be cheery on screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking.

“I just thought being ‘happy’ would be a lie – and disrespectful to my only sibling. I had no motivation or desire to be in the public eye.”

Sharing her loss on social media at the time, Ruth penned: “My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken.

“She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding.”

