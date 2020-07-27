The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 27th July 2020
TV

Ruth Langsford defends Eamonn Holmes after James Martin's cheeky insult on This Morning

She wasn't having her husband insulted

By Carena Crawford
Updated:
Tags: Eamonn Holmes, James Martin, Ruth Langsford, This Morning

Ruth Langsford defended Eamonn Holmes on This Morning today after James Martin made a cheeky jibe over a fish finger sandwich.

The celebrity chef was cooking from his kitchen at home for the presenting duo and was making a slightly different version of one of Eamonn's favourites.

But Eamonn wasn't impressed with the idea that James was making it with brioche rather than good old-fashioned white sliced bread.

What did James Martin say to Eamonn Holmes on This Morning?

Ruth stepped in to defend Eamonn after James's joke (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

There are many things I'll say about my husband, but he's not thick.

Read more: This Morning fans hit out at 'irresponsible' Simon Calder over advice to 'cheat' quarantine

As James cooked up a very professional looking sarnie - not a frozen finger in sight - he battered his own fish and laid it out on a brioche bun.

Ruth quipped that due to the size of the sandwich it should actually be called a "fish arm" rather than a finger!

But Eamonn insisted it needed to be on white sliced bread rather than fancy "bri-oochy" as he called it.

James Martin's fish finger sandwich didn't impress Eamonn (Credit: ITV)

James didn't seem happy with the request, but slapped together a 'special' sandwich just for Eamonn.

In the studio, Ruth tucked into hers with a knife and fork, while Eamonn, moaning about the size of Ruth's sandwich, happily bit into his version in a sliced loaf.

James told the presenting pair: "Ruth, your sandwich is named after you because it's delicate, sweet, refined, and perfect.

"Eamonn's is named after him - it's a bit chunky and a bit thick."

Ruth Langsford comes to Eamonn Holmes' defence

Eamonn was in heaven as he ate his version of the fish finger sandwich (Credit: ITV)

Ruth clearly wasn't too impressed with James's cheeky remark and hit back: "There are many things I'll say about my husband, but he's not thick."

She then affectionately told Eamonn to enjoy his food.

What did viewers say about James Martin's fish finger sandwich?

It seemed most of those watching at home were very much on Eamonn's side.

They defended him saying brioche is 'pretentious'. They also said that James's fish 'fingers' weren't actually fingers, they were just a bit of cod.

Others said it was 'way too much effort' for a fish finger sandwich.

Read more: GMB fans slam family on holiday in Spain

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Eamonn Holmes James Martin Ruth Langsford This Morning

Trending Articles

 GMB viewers lash out at family facing quarantine nightmare
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick shows growing bump in family picture
Simon Calder suggests This Morning viewers 'cheat' Spain quarantine rules
Over-40s could face Government tax rise to help cover cost of social care in later life
Eamonn Holmes bids farewell to his mum in sweet picture on break in Northern Ireland
Corrie's Tina O'Brien reveals daughter Scarlett could be moving to LA after Disney audition