Ruth Langsford admits it was ‘honour’ to meet Deborah James as she details emotional Ascot day

Ruth Langsford admitted it was an “honour” to meet Dame Deborah James at the Royal Ascot last week.

The 62-year-old’s emotional confession came during an appearance on Lorraine this morning (Monday, June 20).

Ruth was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on Deborah James

This morning saw Lorraine Kelly welcome Loose Women star Ruth onto the show.

Ruth spoke about her experience at the Royal Ascot last week – as well as her meeting with Dame Deborah.

During her chat with Lorraine, Ruth had nothing but praise for Deborah – who is currently receiving end-of-life care following a battle with bowel cancer.

Ruth confessed that she was “amazed” at Deborah’s high spirits and her ability to remain positive, despite knowing that she is dying.

The 62-year-old then got emotional as she spoke about the inspirational 40-year-old.

Ruth got emotional speaking about Deborah (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford praises Deborah James

Speaking about Deborah, Ruth said: “Honestly, the strength of her character is just incredible.”

“It was truly amazing to see her there. I can’t imagine the strength it took for her to actually get out of the house,” she continued.

“She had such a huge beaming smile when she spoke. She is honestly the most incredible woman.”

Ruth then continued to gush over Deborah, saying that she still has “so much positivity”.

“She seems to have that spirit even though she knows she’s dying.

“It was an absolute honour to meet her,” she said.

Deborah posted a heartbreaking update yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

Deborah’s heartbreaking update

Ruth’s heartwarming words about Deborah come just a day after the journalist posted a heartbreaking update on her Instagram.

Paying tribute to her dad on Father’s Day, Deborah revealed that he has to help her brush her hair now, as she is too weak to do it herself.

Deborah posted a picture of her father brushing her hair, along with a short message.

“Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote. “Yes my dad is brushing my hair as I have no strength anymore to brush this.”

In a piece for The Sun yesterday, she also branded her father a hero.

“He’s always been a very calming, loving presence in my life — he’s very good at handling me and all my craziness. His patience knows no bounds,” she said.

