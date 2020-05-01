Ruth Langsford cries with laughter as Barry Humphries makes Thomas Markle joke

TV's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were in fits of giggles when they had Barry Humphries on the show to talk about Dame Edna Everage.

He is the creator of the Aussie alter-ego.

And Barry revealed that Dame Edna was in lockdown with none other than Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle.

Barry Humphries had the presenters in fits of giggles (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers ask why Holly Willoughby went to work dressed as a twister

Dame Edna's 'new boyfriend'

When asked about his alter-ego, Barry joked: "She’s in lockdown with her new boyfriend, Thomas Markle."

She’s in lockdown with her new boyfriend, Thomas Markle

Elsewhere, the pair were left in tears of laughter when he joked that, as a ‘frustrated actor’, he’s been pretending the weekly nationwide round of applause for the NHS is for him.

He also said his wife has spent lockdown sewing up the ‘aperture’ in his pyjama bottoms.

Barry appeared on This Morning today from his home (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers accuse show of 'rushing' phone-in on domestic violence

Twitter enthusiasm

They were not alone in their laughter.

Fans also enjoyed the segment, with many taking to Twitter to express their delight.

One wrote: "@EamonnHolmes I hope you and @RuthieeL realise what those hours of laughter means to us all.

@EamonnHolmes I hope you and @RuthieeL realise what those hours of laughter means to us all. Absolutely fantastic and Barry Humphries !!!!!!! Thanks again love you both — john a a (@albanvine) May 1, 2020

"Absolutely fantastic and Barry Humphries !!!!!!! Thanks again love you both."

Another said: "Just watched Barry Humphries interview on #ThisMorning. This guy never fails to make me laugh

"A true entertainer."

Yet another viewer wrote: "I loved this! I feel like Barry Humphries is to Eamonn and Ruth what Miriam Margolyes is to @Schofe and @hollywills."

Just watched Barry Humphries interview on #ThisMorning. This guy never fails to make me laugh 😂 🤣 A true entertainer — Rob (@CallMeRobbb) May 1, 2020

I loved this! I feel like Barry Humphries is to Eamonn and Ruth what Miriam Margolyes is to @Schofe and @hollywills 😄 — Matilda (@CodingMatilda) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, on today's show, viewers weren't impressed with the phone-in segment.

Agony aunt Deirdre Sanders joined the hosts to give callers advice on domestic violence.

They spoke to a distressed caller named Anna, who told them about her experiences with an abusive boyfriend, but had to cut her off to go to the next caller.

She was Karen, who is worried her daughter is trapped in a relationship with a controlling man.

The presenters then told Karen they needed to go to the break.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Actually quite disgusted with the way @thismorning handled their domestic violence phone in.

Actually quite disgusted with the way @thismorning handled their domestic violence phone in. Women are putting their life on the line to call in and you just cut them off like that. Also Eamonn ‘people will be thinking why don’t you just leave’. Shut up. — lightupvirginmary 💋 (@lightupvm) May 1, 2020

Another said: "Really disappointed that you don't allow enough time for the call-ins and especially on such an important topic of domestic violence."

Did you enjoy This Morning today? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know how you felt about it.