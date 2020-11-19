Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to host This Morning tomorrow amid axe claims

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will host This Morning tomorrow amid claims they’ve been axed.

It’s reported the much-loved couple will be replaced on Fridays by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary after 14 years.

Despite the rumours, ITV has confirmed Ruth and Eamonn will be back on the show tomorrow (November 20).

Davina McCall announced their return on the ITV show earlier today.

Following the show’s Spin to Win segment, the former Big Brother host said: “Eamonn and Ruth could be calling you on tomorrow’s show!”

The 53-year-old presenter filled in for regular host Holly Willoughby, who is believed to be taking a day off.

Reality star Alison previously replaced Holly during Wednesday’s show.

What did This Morning fans say?

The news left fans reeling with excitement.

One wrote: “RUTH AND EAMONN ARE ON THIS MORNING TOMORROW!!!!!!! GET IN.”

Another stated: “Eamonn and Ruth are on tomorrow’s show Davina just said #ThisMorning.”

A third asked: “Eamonn & Ruth are on tomorrow, are they working their notice?”

What’s happening on This Morning?

According to reports, Alison and Dermot will be replacing the pair on the ITV show.

Ruth and her husband co-host the show together every Friday.

Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot are known to fill in during the summer and half-term breaks.

An insider told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

“It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

“It’s a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday.”

A spokesperson for This Morning added: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth.

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

