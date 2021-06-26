Ruth and Eamonn fans demand This Morning return after ‘hilarious’ Celebrity Gogglebox appearance

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers have called for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to be reinstated on This Morning after their epic performance on the Channel 4 show last night (June 25).

The telly favourites appeared on Friday night’s Celebrity Gogglebox and fans were left in hysterics at their witty remarks.

Ruth and Eamonn were so funny that some claim it is “the reason they should be back on This Morning” each week.

Celebrity Gogglebox fans enjoyed Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s appearance (Credit: C4)

Celebrity Gogglebox: Fans call for more Ruth and Eamonn

Ruth and Eamonn were dropped from their regular Friday hosting slot on This Morning in November last year.

The couple have since been replaced by Dermott O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Although they will still be covering for Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield this summer, fans want more.

Taking to Twitter after their Celebrity Gogglebox appearance, one viewer wrote: “And this is why Eamonn and Ruth need to be brought back to #thismorning.”

Fans have called for their return to This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Gotta love Eamonn and Ruth!”

Referencing their This Morning summer gig, a third said: “Looking forward to six whole weeks of their banter!”

And a fourth said: “I absolutely love [Ruth] and Eamonn, easily up there as the best people in television.”

Ruth and Eamonn drop the F-bomb

During Celebrity Gogglebox, Ruth and Eamonn were seen watching last week’s Dragons’ Den.

The couple left viewers in stitches with their comments about one contestants who was looking for an investment.

But despite already selling her culinary wine cooking pouches in posh online supermarket Ocado, the Dragons did not give her any cash.

The couple’s take on Dragon’s Den was hilarious (Credit: C4)

Eamonn and Ruth were then shown swearing and sticking two fingers up as the woman got in the lift.

“So when she gets into that lift and it closes, do you think she just turns around and goes: ‘[Bleep] off!'” Eamonn asked his wife.

Laughing hysterically, Ruth joined in by frantically sticking two fingers up.

Commenting on the amusing scene, one fan said: “Hilarious! Eamonn and Ruth with their fingers up saying [bleep] off!”

Another even mused: “I bet Ruth and Eamonn did the same thing by telling the producers to [bleep] off and made silly faces behind their backs when they left This Morning!”

One fan described them as ‘the best people in television’ (Credit: C4)

‘Party, party, sexy time’

Ruth, meanwhile, got viewers’ attention later in the show during an episode of Too Hot To Handle.

While watching the steamy Netflix series, the star made a series of saucy comments.

“They think they’ve all come for party, party, sexy time,” Ruth remarked.

And when one contestant sneaked into a room for a spot of “alone time” while his pals waited outside, she told Eamonn: “They’re on [bleep] watch.”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm on Channel 4

