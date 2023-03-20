Rustie Lee – who has most recently appeared as a chef on This Morning – has reportedly been ‘declared bankrupt’.

The Sun reports Rustie, 73, has been chased by lawyers for nearly 10 years over a £75,000 debt.

The Jamaican-born and Birmingham-raised star was one of TV’s most recognisable personalities in the 1980s thanks to her regular appearances on TV-am.

Rustie Lee has shared her recipes on the box in the This Morning kitchen (Credit: YouTube)

According to The Sun, Rustie allegedly withdrew money from a company she ran with her husband shortly before it went bust in 2013.

A statutory demand for £75,750 was consequently made to Lee, the report claims.

And it is reported proceedings concluded at Brighton Crown Court last month, with Rustie being made bankrupt.

Report claims Rustie Lee is ‘bankrupt’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Furthermore, her husband Andreas Hohmann reportedly faces proceedings for a similar amount.

A unidentified source is reported to have claimed to the tabloid: “Her assets can be sold to raise the money.

“But we are led to believe she doesn’t have any.”

Lawyers reportedly declined to comment to The Sun about the news outlet’s claims.

ED! has contacted Rustie Lee for comment.

Rustie Lee was one of TV-am’s most recognisable personalities, seen here hosting a segment featuring Kenneth Williams as a guest (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Rustie Lee?

Rustie became a household name after she was spotted by producers at her restaurant in Handsworth in the West Midands.

She made her TV debut on Pebble Mill at One before switching to ITV, where her winning on-air charisma and memorable laugh earned Rustie legions of fans.

She also hosted primetime Saturday night show Game For A Laugh.

In subsequent years, Rustie has popped up on the likes of Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

She’s also had acting cameos in the likes of Benidorm, EastEnders and Doctors.

And she’s also delved into reality TV with runs on shows such as Celebrity Coach Trip, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Real Marigold Hotel.

Additionally, she stood for election twice as a UKIP candidate, but failed to win a seat.

