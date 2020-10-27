Russell Tovey is back on our screens and starring in ITV’s latest sinister drama The Sister.

Meanwhile, his personal life has plenty of twists of its own!

Steve Brockman is engaged to the Being Human star and they have been dating since 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about Russell Tovey’s partner and their on- off relationship.

Who is Steve Brockman?

Steve Brockman is a personal trainer and trainee architect, who used to play rugby for the Kings Cross Steelers.

He is also Russell Tovey’s boyfriend of many years – (now fiancé).

While, the pair have kept their relationship relatively low key – the couple often share cute snaps on Instagram.

Writing in The Guardian, Tovey revealed that he is a “worrier” but Steve is the opposite.

“I’ll be flapping about and Steve, my fiancé, will say: ‘Chill out, give it 10 minutes.’ I can’t be with someone who is like me; I need a calming influence in a partner. I couldn’t be with another performer – I can’t have that anxiety.”

When did Russell Tovey’s partner become his fiancé?

The handsome couple met online back in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2018.

However, four months later they called it off.

But by August last year, the pair were very much back on – revealing their reconciliation on social media.

Russell Tovey shared a picture of him in bed shirtless surrounded by his three dogs – crediting Steve as the photographer.

Steve Brockman commented on the snap saying: “My world.”

Aw!

Russell Tovey and Steve Brockman (Credit: Youtube)

Speaking about this to The Telegraph Tovey said:

“Well, I don’t know how it works. Because we were, then we broke up, now we’re back together.

“Is it like Snakes and Ladders?

“Do you go back to the beginning of the game and have to work your way back up again?”

The Sister continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.

