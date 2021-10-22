Rupert Everett has apologised for his appearance on This Morning today (October 22).

The much-loved actor appeared on the ITV programme, where he sat down on the sofa with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Before the hosts began the interview, Rupert interrupted them to apologise for his unglamorous look.

This Morning viewers couldn’t help but comment on Rupert Everett’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Rupert Everett on This Morning

The 62-year-old star looked completely different as he sported a wool hat and jumper.

But it appears that Rupert had a very good excuse.

He said: “Listen, I’ve got to apologise to you guys first off to be dressed as if I’m off on a Christmas carol service.

“I’ve been driving all the way through the night to get here from Liverpool and I didn’t have any clean clothes to put on.”

Rupert went on to explain that he is currently filming a new TV series, starring Gemma Arterton.

The actor continued: “Working up there is amazing and it’s a great city.

Rupert spoke to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

“I drove all the way through the night, everything was closed on the motorway, detours everywhere!”

However, Alison was quick to reassure the star he looked just “fine.”

Explaining his choice of headwear, Rupert added: “I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to be disrespectful. And on top of that I’ve got a shaved head because I’ve got a wig that’s a combover in my series.

“I’ve always dreamed of having a combover.

“I’ve shaved my head and I’ve got a tuft at the back that the wig is fixed to and I don’t look very nice so I thought I’d better wear a hat.”

Following the chat, viewers rushed to social media to comment on the look.

Viewers liken Rupert to a ‘bank robber’

Meanwhile, others were delighted over Rupert’s stint on the ITV show.

“Oh I just love Rupert Everett. I could listen to him all day long,” one said, while another added: “Rupert Everett is probably the perfect guest #ThisMorning.”

