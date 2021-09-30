RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Which queen sashayed away after the Dragoton challenge?

Drag Race UK season 3 got physical this week with an exercise-inspired Dragoton Challenge.

Aided by Strictly Come Dancing‘s Oti Mabuse, the 11 remaining queens had to perform a workout to end all workouts.

However, while some queens worked it out, others proved to get out of breath in the competition.

Which queen came out on top and who bottomed out? (Credit: World of Wonder/BBC)

Which queen was eliminated in episode 2?

Elektra Fence and Vanity Milan landed in the bottom two after their Dragoton performance and red carpet showstopper runway.

As a result, they lip-synced for their life to Movin’ On Up by M People.

Unfortunately, Elektra Fence sashayed away after landing in the bottom two for the second week running.

Speaking about their time on the show, Elektra said: “I’m gutted. But it is what it is. I gave it my all and I am so proud. The pocket rocket, Elektra Fence, got here and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

Pocket Rocket Elektra Fence was sent home (Credit: World of Wonder/BBC)

“I’ve wanted this so much. I want the world to know that Elektra was here. Get those tickets booked for the Vegas show ‘cause you’ll see me there. World peace!”

Ten queens now remain in the competition.

Who won Drag Race UK season 3 episode 2?

On the opposite side of the competition, Krystal Versace managed to earn her second win.

Despite being scared about the performance, the 19-year-old pulled it off when it mattered most.

Krystal Versace bagged her second win (Credit: World of Wonder/BBC)

“You know how you want to look and wanted come across,” Michelle Visage told her. “Now we want to see the crunchy bits. We need to see who Krystal Versace is.”

Alan Carr added: “I want to thank you. You made me want to go to a gym, because you made the gym sexy!”

Oti also sang her praises and said: “You had the biggest journey, and you gave your all.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

