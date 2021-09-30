RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Are you ready for an Ella Vaday? Here’s what you need to know

Warning: You’re about to have one Ella Vaday with this RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 competitor.

Hailing from Dagenham, Essex, the 32-year-old is a theatre queen through-and-through – ruffling the feathers of co-star Veronica Green upon arrival.

But after conquering the West End, does she also have what it takes to rule the catwalk?

Here’s what she has to say about her stint on the show.

Will Ella prove to be a hell of a competitor? (Credit: World of Wonder)

Ella Vaday: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @ellavaday

Ella Vaday is musically theatre trained – featuring in some of the West End’s most loved shows.

This includes being a swing understudy for Wicked, Book Of Mormon and Joseph and His Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Overseas, she’s performed in Fame and Cats too. But her actual first experience with TV was on X Factor, as a backing dancer for Olly Murs and Eoghan Quigg.

On what to expect from her drag, Ella said: “I like to be larger than life. My drag is the feminine side of me, which as a male actor I’ve never been allowed to show, so it’s two fingers up to everyone who has ever told me I must look like a leading man.

“Now, I am both the lead man and the lead woman!”

This queen is planning to snatch the crown by any means necessary (Credit: World of Wonder)

What is Ella planning to bring to Drag Race?

“I’m bringing all the skills that I’ve gained for the last 13 years,” she said.

“This competition is testing everything I’ve ever learned. In the short time that I’ve been doing drag, I’ve really pushed myself. I don’t do things by halves.”

“I don’t think anyone has come from a great career and then switched to drag at the age of 30, so I am looking forward to the singing challenges and dancing challenges,” Ella added.

“Where I know I can excel. I always sing live too!”

We’re ready to see what she brings to the stage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

