RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Who sashayed away in week seven of the competition?

Another one bites the dust as the competition heats up.

By Tilly Pearce
| Updated:

Drag Race UK turned into a literal race in season 3 with an against the clock challenge.

Putting the remaining queens against the clock, the FUGLY Ball tasked them with creating three distinct looks with next to no time to spare.

Despite the immense pressure, RuPaul praised the stars for their efforts – but one star still had to get the chop.

With the competition hotter than ever, here’s who fell at the latest hurdle.

Scarlett Harlett
Scarlett Harlett sashayed away (Credit: World of Wonder)

Who left Drag Race UK after the FUGLY Ball?

Despite creating a string of impressive looks, it was Scarlett Harlett who sashayed away.

She found herself lip-syncing for her life for a third time against Vanity Milan.

The pair performed Scandalous by Mis-Teeq, with Alesha Dixon a guest judge on this week’s panel.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and she was told to leave the show.

Speaking after her elimination, Scarlett told cameras: “Of course I’m gonna go home. I was up against Vanity, who is an amazing lip-syncer. There was no way I was gonna come out of that alive.

“I am so proud to be a part of Drag Race! This is a life-long dream fulfilled. Can’t wait to tell me mum.”

Scarlett Harlett
Scarlett Harlett was sent packing after a lip-sync against Vanity (Credit: World of Wonder)

She later said: “The best and most important thing I learned from my time on the show was truly to just believe in yourself, cause there are people out there that do see your talent and do believe in you even when you don’t see it for yourself.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to be able to appear on this show, and it’s like an amazing yet incredibly tough boot camp! It truly does prepare you to deal with anything!”

Season 3: Who’s left the show so far?

So far, the following queens have had to sashay away…

In week four, Charity Kase and Scarlett Harlett managed to convince RuPaul to save them both.

As well as this, after injuring herself in the first week‘s winner’s lip-sync, Victoria Scone had to withdraw in week two.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three. 

