RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Who was eliminated after Snatch Game in week six?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 dealt a killer blow this week with a double elimination after Snatch Game.

In a bitter blow no one saw coming, two fan favourites were told their time was up.

Now, will this be the inspiration the five remaining queens need to step themselves up?

The clock is ticking down to the crown, after all.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Who left Drag Race UK after Snatch Game?

This week, there was a double elimination – with two fan favourites sent home.

River Medway and Choriza May both landed in the lip-sync after failing to impress in their Snatch Game.

For Snatch Game, River played Towie star Amy Childs, while Choriza played eccentric Cuban personality, Margarita Pracatan.

Then on the runway, they were asked to portray their best fruit-inspired look. River opted going as a fruit bowl, while Choriza went all peachy.

For a chance to stay, the couple performed Shout by Lulu, in front of Lulu who was guest judging.

But Ru was not impressed, and as a result sent them both packing in a double sashay away.

In a parting message, River was inspired by Come Dine with Me, and wrote: “You won girls. Enjoy the badges. I hope you spend it on some lessons in grace and decorum. Because you have as much grace as a reversing dump truck. Love you all, River.”

Choriza decided on a simpler note, and said: “My peach and my heart will always be full of love for you. Os amo sisters. Choriza May.”

Drag Race UK Season 3: Who’s left so far?

So far, the following queens have had to sashay away…

In week four, Charity Kase and Scarlett Harlett managed to convince RuPaul to save them both.

However, after injuring herself in the first week‘s winner’s lip-sync, Victoria Scone had to withdraw in week two

