Drag Race UK season 3
TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Who was eliminated after Snatch Game in week six?

This one was an absolute shocker

By Tilly Pearce
| Updated:

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 dealt a killer blow this week with a double elimination after Snatch Game.

In a bitter blow no one saw coming, two fan favourites were told their time was up.

Now, will this be the inspiration the five remaining queens need to step themselves up?

The clock is ticking down to the crown, after all.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Scarlett Harlett - Drag Race UK 3
A double elimination left the queens gagged (Credit: World of Wonder)

Who left Drag Race UK after Snatch Game?

This week, there was a double elimination – with two fan favourites sent home.

River Medway and Choriza May both landed in the lip-sync after failing to impress in their Snatch Game.

For Snatch Game, River played Towie star Amy Childs, while Choriza played eccentric Cuban personality, Margarita Pracatan.

Then on the runway, they were asked to portray their best fruit-inspired look. River opted going as a fruit bowl, while Choriza went all peachy.

For a chance to stay, the couple performed Shout by Lulu, in front of Lulu who was guest judging.

River medway
River Medway sashayed away (Credit: World of Wonder)

But Ru was not impressed, and as a result sent them both packing in a double sashay away.

In a parting message, River was inspired by Come Dine with Me, and wrote: “You won girls. Enjoy the badges. I hope you spend it on some lessons in grace and decorum. Because you have as much grace as a reversing dump truck. Love you all, River.” 

Choriza decided on a simpler note, and said: “My peach and my heart will always be full of love for you. Os amo sisters. Choriza May.” 

Choriza May
Choriza packed up her spanish sausage and left (Credit: World of Wonder)

Drag Race UK Season 3: Who’s left so far?

So far, the following queens have had to sashay away…

In week four, Charity Kase and Scarlett Harlett managed to convince RuPaul to save them both.

However, after injuring herself in the first week‘s winner’s lip-sync, Victoria Scone had to withdraw in week two

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs Thursdays from 7pm on BBC Three, iPlayer and WOW Presents Plus. 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Katie Price latest: Alleged attacker re-bailed for a third time
Katie Price attacker latest: Suspect bailed for a third time
linda loose women
Loose Women star Linda Robson chastised for poking fun at Lesley Joseph’s deafness
Matthew Wolfenden has divided fans with an extreme hair makeover
Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has an extreme hair transformation and fans are divided
Clive and Amanda Owen alongside Ben Fogle
Clive and Amanda Owen defended by Ben Fogle following their marriage woes admission
prince harry latest queen elizabeth
Prince Harry ‘went into panic mode’ over Queen’s hospital stint after his ‘guilt over Prince Philip’
Mrs Brown's Boys
Mrs Brown’s Boys cast pay tribute as show is rocked by Covid death